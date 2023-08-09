AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AWS Names SourceFuse as a Launch Partner for Cross-Specialization Modernization

PRNewswire August 10, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Over the last 17 years, SourceFuse has built a rich history of delivering cloud native applications helping enterprises migrate and modernize on the cloud. Today it is proud to announce that it has been named a launch partner for the new Amazon Web Services (AWS) “Migrate & Modernize with X-Spec” program. This program will enable SourceFuse to accelerate its modernization-led migrations to AWS, unlocking additional business value for its customers.

SourceFuse Logo

Recognized as an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner offering cloud migration and modernization services, this designation validates SourceFuse’s expertise developing and implementing solutions for customers across key industries, including healthcare, life sciences, and financial services. Being part of AWS’s new program will add to SourceFuse’s extensive portfolio of AWS Competencies and Services Delivery Programs.

SourceFuse’s recent customer successes include modernization-led migration to AWS for Medical Tracking Solutions, Inc., which reduced TCO by 40%, increased security, reliability, and scalability, and ensured 99.99% availability. In another example, for a leading provider of cloud software solutions, modernization-led migration to AWS was achieved with zero-downtime and disruption to the customer’s existing business processes.

“We are excited to be named a launch partner of the new AWS Migrate & Modernize with X-Spec program,” said Gautam Ghai, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SourceFuse. “This is testament to our dedication to providing state-of-the-art digital solutions and empowering businesses to thrive in the age of cloud computing. As part of facilitating cross specialization, SourceFuse and AWS will work together with customers to help them modernize their legacy technology sustainably by leveraging open-source cloud native technologies. We look forward to working closely with AWS and our customers to continue driving successful modernization initiatives.”

SourceFuse’s team of AWS-certified experts will leverage their technical proficiency and best practices to help organizations optimize their cloud infrastructure, increase operational efficiency, improve scalability, and enhance security. 

Gautam Ghai, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SourceFuse, continues: “The one-size-fits-all approach no longer drives inventiveness in the IT industry. Both ours and AWS’s customer-centric approach means we work closely with customers to understand their challenges and needs. Our tailored modernization strategies continuously focus on process improvements and optimization. As a result, we have been able to create some really unique and interesting solutions for our customers.”

For more information on how SourceFuse redefines enterprises on AWS Cloud, visit this link.

About SourceFuse

Media Contact:

Vaidant Singh, CMO
SourceFuse
Phone: +1-800-578-3873
[email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aws-names-sourcefuse-as-a-launch-partner-for-cross-specialization-modernization-301896838.html

SOURCE SourceFuse

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.