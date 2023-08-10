AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
UTS College launches new Diploma of Animation Production.

PRNewswire August 10, 2023

New pathway to UTS for the next generation of visual storytellers.

SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From Semester 1 2024, UTS College is offering a direct pathway to the popular Bachelor of Animation Production at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). The new Diploma of Animation Production is a first-year equivalent with the same learning outcomes as first year of Bachelor of Animation Production at UTS. The diploma offers the same high level of support UTS College has become known for over its 30-years of leadership in pathway education.

Addressing a growing need

According to Growing Australia’s Creative Industries[i], a recent Australian Government paper, there is a growing need for job-ready graduates. The report found that we currently have “a fraction of the volume of skilled people entering the industry needed to sustain growth.”

Learning for the best in the industry

Taught by experts in design, animation, and creative industries, the new course focuses on strong foundational skills and knowledge in animation. Practice-based assessments and a creative, studio led approach prepare students for UTS, and for the real world of work.

Pathway to UTS Bachelor of Animation Production

On successful completion of the diploma, students gain credit points toward the second year of Bachelor of Animation Production at UTS. This degree equips graduates to become industry leaders who can develop, pitch, and defend ideas, and create original content for TV, film, advertising, and other media.

A wealth of industry connections

Teachers are internationally recognised professionals known for their high-profile, award-winning work. UTS also enjoys solid connections with leading Sydney animation studios, including Flying Bark Productions and Animal Logic. Not only can students engage with industry during their degree, but they also have opportunities work on live projects such as SXSW and VIVID and enter work in festivals (such as Sundance, Sydney Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival, and Zagreb Animation Festival). Students and alumni are making their mark as influential practitioners, festival winners and creative leaders.

Deborah Szapiro, award-winning creative producer/director, interaction designer, academic (and lecturer in the Bachelor of Animation Production) is proud of the ongoing success of graduates. She says:

“Our students dominate the awards circuit and the UTS animation ‘brand’ is seen as a mark of quality in industry. We are a very focused degree with strong industry engagement and a fantastic student culture.”

Launching a new generation of creatives

Dr Alex Su, Program Manager (Creative Industries) at UTS College says the new diploma is an extraordinary opportunity:

“The new Diploma of Animation Production is an opportunity for students to build their skills, networks, and imaginations. It will be a launchpad for the next generation of creatives. By encouraging experimentation and creative risk-taking, this course prepares students to succeed at UTS and beyond. Throughout their studies, we provide close guidance with academic and wellbeing support, small classes, and a model of learning that is collaborative, engaging, and fun.”

About UTS and UTS College
The University of Technology Sydney is a dynamic and innovative university, ranked 90th in the world in the 2024 QS World University rankings[ii], reflecting its strength in research, teaching, employability, sustainability, and internationalisation.

Students often begin their UTS experience with UTS College, the pathway to UTS, which offers English Language programs, UTS Foundation Studies, Higher Education Diplomas (Animation Production, Business, Communications, Design & Architecture, Engineering, IT and Science) and Pre-master’s Program. For course details, visit www.utscollege.edu.au.

[i] https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/growing-australias-creative-industry-position-paper–abac–march2022.pdf
[ii] https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/world-university-rankings/2024

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/uts-college-launches-new-diploma-of-animation-production-301897577.html

SOURCE UTS College

