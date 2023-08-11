Vantage awarded Best Australian Broker by Ultimate Fintech for the second year running

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-asset broker Vantage Markets was awarded two Ultimate Fintech (UF) awards at this year’s UF APAC Awards ceremony in Bangkok.

Vantage picked up the award for Best Broker and Best Customer Support for the Australian market. Vantage has now won both these categories for two years running (2022 and 2023). These awards are a testament to Vantage’s efforts in strengthening its platforms and enhancing its client offerings over the past year. The UF Award wins also add to other recent recognition of Vantage’s offering, including the Best CFD Broker – Australia award given by Business Tabloid.

The UF APAC Awards recognise top B2C and B2B brands in the online trading and fintech space and aim to provide traders and businesses with an industry benchmark of the best companies to trade and do business with. These awards were awarded based on the votes received from traders between 5 June and 16 June.

Vantage Markets was established in Sydney in 2009 and has been building a strong presence in the country ever since. In recent years, the team has been focused on enhancing their Australian clients’ trading experience. These include the establishment of the Vantage Academy with free educational materials and market insights, the partnership with renowned Trade with Precision to bring to market multiple webinar series that target its trader audiences, and the addition of PayPal as part of their payment gateway solutions, among others.

Vantage has also recently announced a $100,000 donation to UNHCR Australia, as part of its effort to give back to the community.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Australia at Vantage Markets, said “To be awarded Best Broker and Best Customer Support for Australia two years running at the UF Awards is a testament to the commitment of the Vantage team in creating the best possible trading experience for our clients. Our clients are our biggest motivation to keep getting better, and so it is an honour to be recognised by such a reputable, performance-based organisation like Ultimate Fintech.”

About Vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) (“Vantage”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Cryptocurrencies, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker; it provides a lightning-fast execution trading ecosystem, an intuitive mobile trading app, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to seize trading opportunities.

