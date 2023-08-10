Fexco Announces Corporate Sponsorship of Tonga Rugby Team

Sponsorship builds upon over 14 years of Fexco support for the Tongan Community building on its support of the Pacific Games later this year.

As rugby celebrates its 100th year in Tonga in August 2023 , Fexco commits to fund Tongan preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup and beyond.

NUKUʻALOFA, Tonga, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Irish financial technology and business services company, Fexco Group (“Fexco” or “the Group”), and its currency brand, No1 Currency are set to further extend its support of rugby in the Pacific Islands. Fexco is announcing an expansion of its commitment to the development of rugby through a new corporate sponsorship deal with the Tongan national rugby union (“Tonga rugby”) ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The partnership reinforces both Fexco and No1 Currency’s commitment to nurturing rugby at a grassroots level, and the support for Tonga rugby in its preparations for the World Cup, aligns with the Group’s four-decade objective of making a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

In addition to the World Cup support, Fexco will also assist Tonga in their Oceania Rugby Men’s Championship campaign and associated friendly games. Through the long-term support of rugby which is culturally important to Tonga, and the Pacific Islands, Fexco aims to make the game more accessible to anyone who wants to play and bring communities together.

Recognising the funding challenges faced by Tonga rugby, Fexco’s sponsorship will provide crucial support for the team’s travel to France, as well as supplying necessary kits and training materials for their participation in the Rugby World Cup.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Fexco will proudly display its logo, representing the Fexco Group, on the back of the Tonga Rugby kit’s shoulders. Furthermore, its renowned currency exchange brand, No1 Currency, will be prominently featured across the rear of the shorts.

Neil Hosty, Fexco CEO said today:

“Fexco is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Tongan national rugby team, which expands on our ongoing support for rugby in the Pacific Islands. For over 40 years now, the Group has been committed to making a positive impact in its communities, through the funding of local sports clubs and other local organisations. We are proud to extend this commitment to the Kingdom of Tonga from the Kingdom of Kerry in Ireland. We hope that this sponsorship will mark the expansion of its relationship with Tongan rugby that will see Fexco support the game from grassroots right up to professional level. We also look forward to launching similar initiatives across other locations in the region.”

Tongan rugby CEO, Peter Harding, welcomed the announcement:

“Rugby is a huge part of the Tongan culture, drawing immense support from communities across the islands. However, we have faced challenges in securing funding. That is why we are thrilled to have Fexco onboard as our sponsors for the 2023/24 season. This sponsorship will play a crucial role in financing our preparations for the upcoming Rugby World Cup and establishing development structures to foster the game’s expansion throughout the country, benefiting players from all levels of our society.”

Headquartered in Killorglin, Co. Kerry, Fexco operates in 29 countries, including Tonga and the wider Pacific region, where it has maintained a prominent presence for over two decades. Fexco specialises in money transfer, currency exchange, and international payment services, offering its expertise to governments, non-profit organisations, businesses, and individuals through its No1 Currency brand.

Rugby occupies a vital role in Tongan culture as the national sport, commanding a devoted and passionate fan base. Nevertheless, due to the country’s small population and competition from neighbouring Pacific nations, the sport has encountered financial hurdles at both national and community levels.

Rugby was introduced to Tonga in the early 20th century by sailors and missionaries, leading to the establishment of the Tonga Rugby Football Union in late 1923. Notably, August 4th, 2023, will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first rugby game played on Tongan soil. Tonga has achieved remarkable victories in Rugby World Cup history, including their unexpected 19–14 win over France in the 2011 World Cup. Additionally, on November 24, 2012, Tonga secured their first victory over a traditional rugby power on a European pitch with a 21–15 win against Scotland at Pittodrie Stadium.

As the last constitutional monarchy among Pacific Island countries, the Kingdom of Tonga holds a unique place in the region.

Fexco’s Presence in South Pacific

For close to two decades, Fexco has been dedicated to supporting communities and providing sponsorship that drives empowerment, innovation, and inclusive growth on a global scale. By investing in the communities, it serves, Fexco creates an environment where businesses and individuals can thrive together.

This announcement further extends Fexco’s commitment to community support and sponsorship initiatives in the Pacific region. Alongside backing Tonga Rugby, Fexco/No1 Currency will also undertake the role of the official foreign exchange provider for the Pacific Games, a continental multi-sport event that occurs every four years, bringing together athletes from islands spanning the Central and South Pacific Ocean. These games will take place scheduled in November 2023 and will be hosted in the Solomon Islands.

About Fexco



Recognised as one of the world’s original and most established fintech players, Fexco employs over 2,600 people across its suite of companies headquartered in Killorglin, Co. Kerry located in the South West of Ireland. Founded in 1981, Fexco now has operations in 29 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America.

Fexco serves some of the world’s biggest brands across multiple industries, predominantly in the payments and FX sectors, through a wide range of innovative products and services including Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), Multi Currency Pricing (MCP), Shopping Retail FX, and Clear FX. Fexco also offers bespoke Managed and Advisory Services as well as a full suite of payment management solutions through its Corporate Payments business.

Since inception, Fexco has been driven by an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit. This ethos has brought the company to new regions and industries of growth, connecting customers with exciting new opportunities. Through its commitment to partnership and innovation, the company has built an international network of customers. To find out more visit www.fexco.com

