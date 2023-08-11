KUALA LUMPUR BIKE SHOW 2023: BRANDS CONTINUOUSLY INNOVATE AND THAT INNOVATION NEEDS TO BE PRESENTED TO THE MARKET

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) is pleased to announce the upcoming industry dialogues that will be hosted alongside the Crisis Management Centre themed ‘The Two-Wheeler Market – Mobility, ESG and the ASEAN Supply Chain‘ and ‘Data and the New Era of Road Safety‘ in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show 2023 (KLBS’23) on 25 August 2023 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL).

Farouk Nurish, Director of Moventuum Sdn Bhd – organiser of KLBS’23, said, “Brands continuously innovate and that innovation needs to be presented to the market, and that’s the role that the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show will play.

“The trade show is an important opportunity for industry leaders to showcase their latest products and innovations. However, it is important that we host these conferences to ensure that the conversation about the future and the challenges of now take place on the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show platform. Malaysia has to contribute as a leader in the two-wheeler industry and to do that, our industry stakeholders must come together to chart a sustainable future for all,” continued Farouk.

According to recent reports, Malaysia is currently the 12th largest motorcycle market in the world. KLBS’23 is designed for the bike owners who reside in Malaysia numbering more than 15 million as well as those in the region. This will ensure that the show will contribute to the country’s international tourism positioning and direct arrivals.

While KLBS’23 is essentially an exhibition of different types of two-wheelers and its accessories, it will also host other programmes throughout the four-day event including exclusive launches of road-ready bikes that have yet to hit the streets and trails of Malaysia, two concerts by legendary rock band, Wings, and popular indie rock band, Hujan, as well as a biking-inspired streetwear fashion show themed ‘Wheels on Heels‘ curated by Malaysia’s menswear maestro Bon Zainal.

KLBS ’23 will not only look at the lifestyle and overall experience, but deeper issues and industry opportunities will also be explored at two high-level industry dialogues that will take place with industry leaders and related stakeholders at the KLBS’23 Conference Hub.

Founding Chairman of MGBF, Nordin Abdullah, said, “The convergence of technology and megatrends in mobility have led to an unprecedented business opportunity. Malaysia has expressed its interest, as a country, to lead in the next phase of industry development, which will mean building critical components of the future-ready supply chain here in Malaysia.

“Malaysia’s plans include being a solution for global businesses in this sector, and this will drive considerable investment as the government ensures an ecosystem of policy, regulatory and political stability exists alongside high-value talent and innovation. That’s why the Malaysia Global Business Forum is organising this Industry Dialogue in conjunction with this important trade show for the two-wheeler industry,” concluded Nordin.

The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) empowers stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF delivers results for individuals, corporations, trade and business associations, as well as national and state governments. For more information, visit www.malaysiaglobalbusinessforum.com .

The Crisis Management Centre was established to empower individuals, corporations, industry associations and governments to effectively deal with all aspects of crisis. The Crisis Management Centre has been able to pioneer several ground-breaking concepts in the field of crisis management including the “Reputation-Revenue Dynamic”, which is a data-driven, community and communications framework for addressing areas of concern, crisis, and conflict. For more information, visit www.crisismanagementcentre.com .

The Kuala Lumpur Bike Show 2023 (KLBS’23) will be the inaugural edition of this annual event that is earmarked to become a staple on the industry calendar. Designed to attract an international audience, KLBS’23 will become the region’s main event for the two-wheeler industry. To be held over four days at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL) from 24 to 27 August 2023, this ticketed event will allow for multiple entry to the various show areas over the duration. Concert tickets are sold separately.

KLBS’23 is organised by Moventuum Sdn Bhd and Bayu D Enterprise (publisher of RodaRoda Magazine), and is supported by Tourism Malaysia, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, as well as the Kuala Lumpur Tourism Association. Visit www.kualalumpurbikeshow.com for more information.

