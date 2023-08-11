Singapore’s Top SMEs Honoured at the SME100 Awards 2023 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated SME100 Awards 2023 Singapore award ceremony took place at the prestigious Marina Bay Sands, commemorating its 15th anniversary. The event celebrated the outstanding achievements of 24 exceptional SMEs who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence in their respective industries.

The SME100 Singapore Awards is an esteemed recognition platform that showcases and applauds the best SMEs in Singapore, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to the nation’s economy. This year’s awards ceremony was an extraordinary celebration, honouring the resilience, innovation, and relentless spirit of Singapore’s top SMEs.

This year saw over 200 Singapore SMEs participate in the program. For all nominees, the SME100 Awards continue to use one of the most stringent evaluation criteria. The five-step process required both qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as a 100% interview requirement, with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). Following this arduous process, only 24 businesses were named winners of the SME100 Awards 2023.

“SMEs continue to be the first affected by a downward economic cycle and are among the last to recover even as the economy recovers. The SME100 award recipients are among those that have demonstrated resilience, strength, and growth despite the challenges,” said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International.

The presentation of the Sustainable Brand Awards to five Singaporean brands was one of the evening’s highlights; this special category recognises SMEs committed to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. These forward-thinking companies have gone above and beyond in incorporating sustainability into their core values, setting a good example for the industry.

The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and a benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries. Singapore is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The official auditor of the SME100 Awards Singapore is BDO Singapore. The Edge Singapore as the official media partner and AmCham Singapore, EuroCham Singapore, and Logisym being credited as supporting organisations.

For more information about the SME100 Awards 2023 Singapore and a complete list of winners, please visit http://sme100.asia .

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE SME100 AWARDS 2023 SINGAPORE IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

ABBA OL PTE LTD ADVANCED UROLOGY ASSOCIATES PTE LTD AXRAIL PTE LTD BEYOND WELLNESS GROUP PTE LTD (BEYOND MEDICAL GROUP) CREATIVE E-WORLD PTE LTD DEEN DUNYA FUTURE MIGRATION PTE LTD GETZ CLEANZ PTE LTD HEBEI JINBIAO CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS PTE LTD HEY ROCKET PTE LTD HITMAKER GLOBAL ACADEMY PTE LTD ISO TANK MANAGEMENT PTE LTD MARVEL CLEAN PTE LTD OCEANAIRE GLOBAL PTE LTD PRIME ACCOUNTANTS LLP RS FACILITIES SERVICES PTE LTD SAM LAIN EQUIPMENT SERVICES PTE LTD SEALED NETWORK PTE LTD SKYE DENTAL PTE LTD STAR ENERGY SINGAPORE PTE LTD STRIDES DST PTE LTD (EVCo) SWIMRAY SG PTE LTD TOBE PACKAGING INDUSTRIES PTE LTD VRV GLOBAL PTE LTD

SUSTAINABLE BRAND AWARDS

BEYOND MEDICAL GROUP (BEYOND WELLNESS GROUP PTE LTD) RS FACILITIES SERVICES (RS FACILITIES SERVICES PTE LTD) EVCo (STRIDES DST PTE LTD) ECOLEFIN (TOBE PACKAGING INDUSTRIES PTE LTD) VRV (VRV GLOBAL PTE LTD)

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Contact Person:

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: +6012-269 2701

Email: [email protected].

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapores-top-smes-honoured-at-the-sme100-awards-2023-singapore-301898539.html

SOURCE Business Media International