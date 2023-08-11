AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tianfu New Area stimulates market vitality and social creativity

PRNewswire August 11, 2023

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a pioneer of the “park city” philosophy, Sichuan Tianfu New Area is committed to creating a first-class business environment.

To optimize the business environment and stimulate market vitality and social creativity, Tianfu New Area recently released an innovative reform action plan for the business environment.

Under the plan, it will implement 98 initiatives under eight reform actions: market access, government services, policy services, investment facilitation, new regulatory methods, legal guarantees, element aggregation and innovation capability.

A series of new policies will be implemented to improve government service efficiency as well as the experience of enterprises and the public in handling affairs.

The government-enterprise public welfare service zone was launched on July 20 in the Sanli Square in Chengdu. Shortly after, Beike Dental Clinic obtained the first business license issued by the service zone.

Li Yuting, the person in charge of Beike Dental Clinic, said the service zone is a great convenience for nearby businesses.

In the process of improving service efficiency, Tianfu New Area also pays special attention to the continuity of policies and implements reform measures that answer the needs of market entities.

With the continuous growth of market entities, Tianfu New Area is improving its online and offline government-enterprise communication mechanisms, establishing enterprise service centers and improving the 12345 hotline to enhance the sense of satisfaction for enterprises.

This year, it has held five sessions of government-enterprise communication activities, with the participation of more than 70 market entities. Through these activities, Tianfu New Area has collected 115 demands.

Next, the Tianfu New Area will conduct government-enterprise exchanges regularly.

According to the plan, it will also establish an enterprise service center and build a “one enterprise, one specialist “system to provide enterprises with comprehensive and coordinated services.

Efforts will also be made to increase the support and guarantees for enterprises and talents to facilitate their development.

Tianfu New Area has established a public employment service platform with local characteristics, through which the Chengdu-based Sea Pioneers Tech recruited new employees recently.

It includes one online platform, one main offline office, nine branch stores in streets, 119 community service stations and several service outlets in residential areas.

In response to difficulties faced by enterprises in financing, recruiting and retaining talent, Tianfu New Area will carry out a series of new measures to facilitate these.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tianfu-new-area-stimulates-market-vitality-and-social-creativity-301898569.html

SOURCE Sichuan Tianfu New Area

