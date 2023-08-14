Aristocrat Gaming Unveils New Range of Gaming Legends at AGE23

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aristocrat Gaming™ will showcase a legendary line-up of games at the Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE) this week in Sydney. Visitors can expect to see 12 game families with 35 game titles providing products for every venue size and type, as well as a significant variety of gaming experiences for players to enjoy.

Among the game families on stand are the popular Dollar Storm™ and Cash Express™ Luxury Line™ games. Aristocrat Gaming will also debut its latest game offerings and introduce the industry to some exciting innovations.

Grand Legends™ – Grand Legends builds on the Australian success of Grand Star™. This new game is an evolution of the 5-of-a-kind mechanic, adds a Hold ‘n Spin mechanic and features a stunning Asian royal warrior theme with four games to deliver a legendary performance.

Aqua Kingdom™ – Developed for VIP play in hotels and clubs, this game recently made a big debut splash in Queensland and builds on the successful Choy’s Kingdom and four games with their own unique features.

Mighty Genie™ –– This game family has Aristocrat’s Hold and Spin mechanic topped up with repeat wins, where Hold ‘n Spin wins have a chance to be paid out multiple times. There are three games in the family, and it will be available in SAP and Link versions.

“We are excited to share our latest games portfolio at AGE23, demonstrating our ongoing investment in the region, with games developed by studios across the globe,” said David Ronson, Managing Director of APAC, Aristocrat Gaming. “Our product portfolio has been designed with the customer in mind, providing them with best-in-class entertainment options while also supporting their long-term operational success.”

Additionally, Aristocrat Gaming will showcase its industry-leading Service business – one of the largest businesses of its type in Australia – and its systems offerings (CXS).

Our Anaxi Customer Experience Solutions (CXS) are the foundation for operators of all sizes to build loyal engagement with players and remove friction for staff. With our newest innovations around Digital Wallet, we’re ready to support operators and their players to be prepared for the future of digital. With recent releases to PRIME Alerts, PRIME Player marketing integration and Tiering processing modules, just to name a few, we’re bringing innovation to the player journey. We’re creating enriching experiences for players anywhere and anytime in a seamless and unified way.

Built on the values and commitment of quality that Aristocrat is known for, our Anaxi CXS team are more ready than ever to be the partner in entertainment experiences.

Pop by the Aristocrat Gaming stand at AGE for premium hospitality and the opportunity to meet our new ‘Legends’!

Aristocrat Gaming is committed to responsible gameplay, with a comprehensive company program focused on strong compliance, empowering customers, and casino players, and investing in innovation to help lift the bar. For more information, visit www.aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay.

