Leading Asia Pacific Biopharmas Power Digital Engagement with Veeva CRM

PRNewswire August 15, 2023

Eighteen of the top 20 biopharmas standardize with Veeva to build meaningful customer relationships

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 18 of the top 20 biopharmas in Asia Pacific are using Veeva CRM for more effective engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs). Companies like Boehringer Ingelheim and MSD use Veeva CRM to gain greater visibility and actionable insights across digital and in-person channels.

Veeva CRM is a trusted platform that sales, medical, and marketing teams use to deliver the right blend of in-person and digital interactions throughout the customer journey. With insights embedded in intuitive workflows, field teams have the most up-to-date information to plan and execute meetings with the right HCPs.

Impact of Veeva CRM at Boehringer Ingelheim and MSD:

“Our longstanding partnership with Veeva has helped us take a focused approach to customer engagement, building more impactful relationships with HCPs in Asia Pacific. Using Veeva CRM, our field teams can adapt each interaction to help educate HCPs to best support their patients,” said Jin Lee, regional director of sales force excellence, MSD Asia Pacific.

“The modern life sciences landscape requires us to be more agile and tailored in the way we engage with customers. Veeva CRM enables our customer-facing teams to better orchestrate relevant HCP engagement and valuable experiences across multiple channels,” said Gerardo “Doods” Gutierrez, regional head of commercial operations, human pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Veeva recently introduced Veeva Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM for life sciences, expected to be live with its first customers in 2024. Built on the Veeva Vault Platform, Vault CRM has the full functionality of Veeva CRM and significant new innovations including two new applications: Veeva CRM Bot and Veeva Service Center.

“We’re proud that Veeva CRM has become the foundation top APAC biopharmas rely on for omnichannel insights and engagement,” said Sudhir Kandarth, general manager, Veeva APAC. “We look forward to working with customers to leverage Veeva Vault CRM innovation on their path to achieving commercial excellence.”

A session on Vault CRM will be shared at the Veeva APAC Commercial Summits on 4 September 2023 at the ICC in Sydney, and on 11 September 2023 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Life science professionals can register for the Veeva APAC Commercial Summit, to connect with other leaders and learn more about the latest trends, innovations, and strategies shaping the industry.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva CRM, visit: veeva.com/CRM 
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems-apac 

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva’s products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/leading-asia-pacific-biopharmas-power-digital-engagement-with-veeva-crm-301898652.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

