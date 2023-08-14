AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LG CEO TO PRESENT COMPANY’S FUTURE MOBILITY VISION AT IAA MOBILITY 2023

PRNewswire August 14, 2023

CEO William Cho Heading to Munich to Host Company’s First-Ever Press Conference at IAA

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) today announced further details regarding its press conference at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Participating in IAA press day for the first time, LG will share key customer insights, present its exciting vision for the future of mobility and demonstrate how it is “Taking Life’s Good on the Road.” The press conference is scheduled to take place at 08:30 (CEST) on September 4 on the Main Stage (Hall A1) of the Messe München exhibition center.

LG CEO William Cho will deliver remarks at the press conference, offering his thoughts on the in-vehicle experience of the future and introducing the comprehensive and compelling mobility ecosystem envisioned by LG.

LG’s IAA Mobility 2023 press conference will be livestreamed on the company’s website.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

SOURCE LG Electronics

