AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Announcing new leadership appointments at HH Global

PRNewswire August 14, 2023

HH Global is excited to announce three significant, new leadership appointments

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As we continue to grow and succeed as a business it is essential that our strategy and organizational design evolve to keep ahead of ever-changing and increasingly demanding client and commercial market needs.

Group President

Kristian Elgey has moved into the position of Group President. Kristian has been part of the HH Global leadership team since 2016 and has been integral in shaping and developing business advancements in his role as Group CFO. As someone with a wealth of experience, Kristian’s impact on the finance function, business growth and culture is undeniable.

Chief Operating Officer

Helen Babbe, as a valued member of the Group Management Board, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Helen will focus on developing client-centric operations that have a consistent global approach, allowing for the biggest impact for all our partners, colleagues and clients.

Chief Financial Officer

Ben Goodband joins the business in the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With an impressive history of global senior financial roles, paired with a strong background in strategic corporate leadership and investor relations— Ben will be key to driving the delivery of our shared strategic priorities as we work towards our future goals.

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights—we make our clients’ brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

SOURCE HH Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.