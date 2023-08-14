AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Two Years On: Afghan Girls’ Call for their Right to Education Rings Out Louder Than Ever

PRNewswire August 14, 2023

Education Cannot Wait’s new #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign brings voices of Afghan girls targeted by the de facto Taliban authorities’ ban on girls’ education to the global stage – on two-year Afghanistan takeover anniversary

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Two years after the de facto authorities took power in Afghanistan and banned girls’ access to secondary education, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) – the UN global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises – launches the #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign.

Education Cannot Wait’s new #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign features testimonies from Afghan girls whose lives have been abruptly upended by the ban imposed on their education. ©ECW

The one-month campaign, developed with ECW Global Champion Somaya Faruqi, former Captain of the Afghan Girls’ Robotic Team, features testimonies from Afghan girls whose lives have been abruptly upended by the ban, conveyed with striking illustrations by an anonymous Afghan female artist.

“The courage of girls in Afghanistan gives me the strength to use my own voice to amplify their voices to the world. It’s more urgent than ever to act now, and I hope that next year, we celebrate their freedom rather than mark their oppression,” said Faruqi.      

According to a recent UN experts’ report, the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan is the ‘worst globally’ and the systematic restrictions of their human rights and severe discrimination they experience under the de facto Taliban authorities’ regime could amount to “gender apartheid” and “gender persecution”.

“The international community must hear this call from Afghan girls and mobilise with renewed strength of purpose to condemn the violation of their rights. Applicable international legal frameworks should be used to pursue legal action. The international community should also immediately expand support to online and radio courses, as well as increase funding resources for ECW and its partners to step up educational opportunities for Afghan girls inside and outside the country,” said UN Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of ECW’s High-Level Steering Group, The Rt. Hon. Gordon Brown.

“ECW is firmly committed to lifting and empowering the voices of Afghan girls. We will continue to steadfastly advocate for the full resumption of their right to education, and to work with our partners to deliver crucial learning opportunities to Afghan children through the community-based education programmes we support,” said ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif.       

Access the #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign social media kit here.

For information: www.educationcannotwait.org

SOURCE Education Cannot Wait

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.