Save the date! Travel Daily Media announces TD – Inspiring Women in Travel – Asia (IWTA) Awards 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Travel Daily Media (TD), Asia’s leading travel industry news platform, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Travel Daily Media – Inspiring Women in Travel – Asia (IWTA) Awards 2024. The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on 9 March 2024, and is set to be bigger, better, and more inspiring than ever before.

Following the resounding success of the 2023 edition, which attracted an overwhelming response from the travel community, the TD-IWTA Awards 2024 promises to be an unforgettable evening that celebrates and recognizes exceptional women in the travel and hospitality industry. The 2023 event held last June 24 saw a record-breaking attendance, and the event owe its success to the unwavering support of its generous sponsors who believed in the importance of empowering women in the travel industry.

Ponant Cruises, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Shiji, Myanmar Airways International, Thaiger, and Abercrombie & Kent were among the esteemed sponsors that played a crucial role in the success of the TD-IWTA 2023.

Other sponsors of the previous event are Paulaner, Regent Seven Seas, Hotel Beds, TBO.com, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Air Astana, Rival, Cebu Pacific, Intrepid, Campbell PR, B-Concept. Meanwhile, Cision – PR Newswire is TD-IWTA Awards’ official news distribution partner. Their dedication and commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the travel sector set the stage for the forthcoming edition, as we look forward to partnering with even more forward-thinking organizations that share our vision.

The TD-IWTA Awards 2024 will feature an array of exciting categories, recognizing outstanding women leaders across various segments of the travel industry. From visionary CEOs and trailblazing entrepreneurs to inspiring mentors and community champions, the awards will showcase the remarkable contributions of women who have shattered barriers and transformed the travel landscape.

“We are thrilled to announce the second iteration of TD-IWTA Awards 2024. The previous event exceeded all of our expectations, and we are dedicated to making the upcoming event even more impactful. The travel industry is evolving, and women are playing an instrumental role in driving this transformation. The TD-IWTA Awards is our way of acknowledging their exceptional achievements and fostering a more inclusive and diverse industry,” said Gary Marshall, CEO, Travel Daily Media.

To further amplify the impact of the IWTA Awards, Travel Daily Media will continue the “IWTA Stories” in the lead-up to the event. This inspiring initiative will showcase the personal journeys and professional triumphs of women in the travel industry, offering a platform for women to share their experiences, challenges, and successes in the travel industry. These stories will serve as a source of motivation and empowerment for aspiring women professionals and encourage the community to rally behind the cause of gender equality.

The IWTA Stories and TD-IWTA Awards are both invaluable resources for women in the travel industry. The stories provide a platform for women to share their journey and inspire others. The events also provide opportunities for women to network and celebrate one another.

If you are an inspiring woman in the travel industry, we encourage you to participate in the IWTA Stories. You can nominate yourself or someone you know by visiting the Travel Daily Media website.

As we eagerly anticipate the TD-IWTA Awards 2024, Travel Daily Media invites individuals, companies, and organizations across the travel industry to join us in this meaningful celebration of diversity, excellence, and empowerment.

For sponsorship opportunities or to learn more about the TD-IWTA Awards 2024, visit www.tdiwtaawards.com or follow TD-IWTA Facebook Page.

About Inspiring Women in Travel – Asia (IWTA)

Inspiring Women in Travel – Asia (IWTA) is a community of women in the travel industry who are passionate about supporting each other and advancing the careers of women in the industry. IWTA Stories highlights interviews the most inspiring women and hold roundtable discussions on the women issues in the sector. TD-IWTA Awards is an annual event honoring the most inspiring women in the travel industry.

About Travel Daily Media (TD)

Travel Daily Media is a leading travel industry publication providing the latest news, insights, and analysis for travel professionals across the globe. With a focus on industry trends, innovation, and developments, Travel Daily Media is committed to promoting and supporting the growth of the travel and tourism sector.

