AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Chemours Announces Development of New Specialty Fluid for Two-Phase Immersion Cooling: Opteon™ 2P50

PRNewswire August 15, 2023

Critical to advancing next-generation computing and electric vehicle technologies, fluid offers lower global warming potential with best-in-class heat removal and heat recovery performance

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, recently announced important achievements in the development and manufacture of Opteon™ 2P50, a new heat-transfer fluid for two-phase immersion cooling (2-PIC). The proprietary fluid is currently in the final testing stages for manufacturing capability, with initial commercialization targeted for 2025, pending appropriate regulatory approvals. Chemours’ Opteon™ 2P50 is a proprietary hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) dielectric fluid designed to meet the growing demand for high-performing products that reduce environmental impact while enabling circularity. Opteon™ 2P50 offers zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and substantially lower global warming potential (GWP) compared to incumbent fluids.

Chemours’ introduction of Opteon™ 2P50 represents a critical step in positioning the company to meet a growing challenge brought on by a new era of data transmission driving a dramatic increase in demands for faster computing, AI capabilities, and other cutting-edge applications — all of which are based in technologies requiring elevated cooling capacities. Chemours’ new 2-PIC fluid enables high-performance computing and energy-efficient cooling across a broad range of thermal management applications.

“Two-phase immersion cooling represents a tremendous unmet market need and Chemours is excited to be entering this space and investing in the present and future needs in such a significant way,” said Natalia Duchini, Senior Director, Global Technology at Chemours. “We’ve innovated a next-generation fluid that meets or exceeds our customers’ most critical criteria for performance and efficiency. Moreover, by putting the power of our chemistry to work, it also ensures sustainability in an evolving environmental landscape.”

Worldwide, data centers currently account for approximately 1% of carbon emissions and approximately 1 to 1.5% of electricity consumption. More than 95% of data centers use traditional air- and water-cooling technologies. 2-PIC is the most sustainable, cost effective, and efficient alternative to traditional air-cooled data centers in terms of energy and water consumption. By submerging electronic equipment directly in a dielectric fluid, they can be cooled efficiently and safely, without the risk of hardware damage. Customer trials of Chemours Opteon™ 2P50 have confirmed outstanding performance.

2-PIC can reduce data center cooling energy consumption by more than 90% and nearly eliminate water use, reducing operating expenses. In addition, 2-PIC simplified cooling structure supports reduced capital expenditures by enabling up to a 60% reduction in the physical data center footprint, while ensuring optimum cooling capabilities to support next-generation high-performance computing applications. The ability to reclaim and reuse the two-phase immersion fluid also creates a clear path to a circular economy.

“We’re working to create more than just an incremental improvement,” said Duchini. “Our vision is to set a new industry standard with the performance and thermal stability of Opteon™ 2P50. In addition to playing a critical role in enabling 2-PIC technologies through enhanced thermal management performance, this new solution from Chemours will enable businesses and entire industries to reduce their physical footprint and environmental impact.”

Chemours Opteon™ 2P50 fluid for 2-PIC is aligned with the transition to lower global warming potential (GWP) products. Whether being used in immersion cooling applications, industrial cooling, or throughout the entire cold chain, Chemours Opteon™ products offer a strong sustainability profile, and excellent performance properties across a broad range of applications.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chemours-announces-development-of-new-specialty-fluid-for-two-phase-immersion-cooling-opteon-2p50-301900391.html

SOURCE Chemours

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.