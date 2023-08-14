FIRST-EVER PFFM 2023 COMES TO A SUCCESSFUL END

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market (PFFM) 2023 was recently concluded after a fruitful and successful three-day run in Manila.

PFFM, a furniture import sourcing trade show which is the first of its kind in the Philippines, was held on 5 – 7 July 2023 at SMX Convention Centre Manila, Pasay City.

PFFM is an effective and efficient trading platform for new business opportunities in the Philippines’ market, bringing together diverse choices of high-quality furniture and furnishing products from the Asian region. It showcases the best-selling furniture, the latest trends and market demands, offering brand visibility and cost-effective business under one roof.

Four countries – China, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines – were represented in the event which saw the participation of 52 exhibitors and attracted 2,536 visitors from 18 countries and regions over the three days. The event provided great opportunities for networking with potential business partners from Asian countries.

Organized by Derrisen Sdn Bhd, PFFM had the collaboration and support of various associations in the Philippines, namely:

Association of Purchasing Managers of Hotels and Restaurants of the Philippines (APMHRP)

(APMHRP) Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP)

(HRAP) Philippine Hotel Owners Association, Inc. (PHOA)

Philippine Retailers Association (PRA)

Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA)

United Architects of the Philippines (UAP)

The opening ceremony was attended by several guests of honor who each gave messages, words of support, and congratulations to the show organizer.

“We wholeheartedly support PFFM 2023 and wish the organizers great success in fostering innovation, forging connections, and shaping the future of the furniture industry. We can expect a lot of products at this event, which exemplify ingenuity and creativity,” said Mr. Peter Eric D. Pardo, Chief of Staff at the Office of the City Mayor, Local Government of Pasay.

Meanwhile, H.E. Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines encouraged everyone to visit the exposition.

“During this exposition, I hope you can create networks and build a stronger market for the furniture and furnishing industries,” he said.

Other special guests at the opening ceremony were Ms. Michelle Dee, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 and Ms. Krishnah Gravidez, Miss Charm Philippines 2024.

VIP Buyers who visited the show included All Home, San-Yang/Furniture Republic, Our Home, SM Home, BLIMS Lifestyle Group and different Hotel property purchasing managers.

During the second day of the trade show, a Networking Night was held at the Convention Centre that brought together all participants to mingle and get to know one another.

“I hope that PFFM will grow bigger and bring more furniture manufacturing companies from other Asian countries to the Philippines to make sourcing easier here,” said Mr. Tony Sy, General Manager of San-Yang Intertrade Corp.

Mr. Jake Zheng, Sales Director of Henglin Home Furnishing Co Ltd China, said: “If you’re interested in the Philippine market, this is the perfect fair for you to understand the customers and target market.”

Mr. Samie Lim, Chairman of BLIMS Lifestyle Group, Inc, shared the same sentiment and said PFFM 2023 is an important and valuable event that gave the opportunity for buyers to attend and be exposed to the world-class furniture.

“We are delighted by the success and excitement generated by PFFM 2023,” said Ms. Jo Teh, Project Director of Derrisen. “The event has certainly encouraged more business connections between the local players and international participants in the furniture and furnishing industry.”

“PFFM will continue to provide an excellent platform for current and future players in the industry to explore new business and networking opportunities,” she added.

The next PFFM will be held on 4 – 6 July 2024 at SMX Convention Centre, Manila, Philippines. For information on participation, please contact: [email protected].

Note to Editor:

About Derrisen Sdn Bhd

A Malaysian-based company specializing in organizing business events for the trade industry, Derrisen is helmed by a passionate and professional team of event strategists dedicated to providing a catalyst for the industry’s growth and development. It has years of combined expertise in project management, operations, sales, and marketing as well as experiences in managing various leading industry and lifestyle portfolios in the region.

