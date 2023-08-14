AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZE

PRNewswire August 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has sold the franchise rights to its 17th country and the fifth already this year, to Belize.

Realty ONE Group's logo

Sergio E. Gonzalez, who also purchased the franchise rights to Costa Rica just two years ago and is the Regional Owner of Realty ONE Group Central America and Western Caribbean, is the franchisor’s new partner to rapidly expand into Belize, bringing exciting and dynamic COOLTURE (cool + culture)- filled real estate locations to the eastern coast of Central America.

Sergio and his partners are family and they’ve become some of the most impassioned and progressive leaders in our global network,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. “I have no doubt that with his partners and supporters, he’ll be radically changing the lives of real estate professionals, and entire communities, in and around Belize.”

The Central America and Western Caribbean region is now witnessing truly remarkable moments as we embrace the vision of turning every corner into shimmering gold, ONE franchise at a time,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez looks to open new locations initially on the shores of Ambergris Caye, nestled in the charming city of San Pedro.

Realty ONE Group was recently named a Top Global Franchise 2023 by Entrepreneur and also claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® list.

The UNBrokerage as it’s known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 17 more countries and territories and growing.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group
Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group continues to be one of the fastest growing lifestyle brands in real estate with its proven business model, dynamic COOLTURE, innovative locations and superior business coaching, support, technology and partners. The company has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ locations across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 17 countries and territories. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and the franchisor is ranked by REAL Trends in the top one percent in the nation. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

 

