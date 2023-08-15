Lake Resources Completes Intermediate Milestone to Achieve DFS with Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at its Flagship Kachi Project

Successful Stage 1 extraction and injection test campaign completed.

Pumping tests confirm favourable hydrogeologic conditions for brine extraction.

Injection trials successfully demonstrated spent brine disposal capability.

33 million liters of brine injected into the reservoir.

Brine chemistry samples shows improved lithium concentration.

Next step includes detailed wellfield and injection design in support of the DFS

First successful salar brine injection test in Catamarca.

SYDNEY, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE; OTC: LLKKF) (“LAKE” or “the Company”) announces successful testing that has proved the concept of extraction and injection to support the production of high purity battery grade lithium carbonate at the Kachi lithium brine Project (“Kachi” or the “Project”) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

“The extraction and injection testing confirms highly favourable reservoir hydraulic properties and allows us to optimise the future wellfield,” Lake CEO David Dickson said.

“The tests represent a significant milestone for the Project, as they provide important data and higher confidence for our modelling, which is essential for the completion of our DFS for Phase 1. The results are indicative of high-yield, production-scale, extraction wells in the core resource area.”

“Partners, offtakers and future buyers will demand sustainable lithium supply and Kachi is essential to meet this need.”

Lake last updated its resource with a 53 percent increase in resources at Kachi with Measured, Indicated and Inferred increasing from 5.29 Million Tons (Mt) to more than 8.1 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE)[1]. The mineral resources last reported on June 15, 2023 have not materially changed since that date.

Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology for Lake Resources, said “the injection tests demonstrated the suitability of the reservoir for injection and bulk brine samples indicated that exploration sampling results were conservative.”

“The positive results of this testing now allow for design of scaled up production and injection wells for the next stage of testing and production wellfield design”.

The Kachi Project has shown continual increases in mineral resource estimates since the maiden estimate of 4.4 Mt of contained LCE in Inferred and Indicated categories was announced in November 2018 [2]. The resource was significantly upgraded in January 2023 with a Measured and Indicated resource of 2.2 Mt and 3.1 Mt of Inferred mineral resources[3]. The total resource was again increased in June of 2023 with more than 2.9 Mt LCE in Measured and Indicated and 5.3 Mt in the Inferred category for a total resource estimate of more than 8.1 Mt[1]. The testing detailed in this announcement provides positive results related to the recoverability of these extensive lithium brine resources.[4]

About Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE OTC:LLKKF)

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTC: LLKKF) is a responsible lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina. Lake also has three additional early-stage projects in this region.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands – high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

