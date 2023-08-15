OGA 2023 TO SPOTLIGHT NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES FORM ENERGY TRANSITION IN ASIA 13-15 SHOW, CO-LOCATED EIC APAC ENERGY CONVERSATIONS & LEADERSHIP ROUNDTABLE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Oil and Gas Asia (OGA), Southeast Asia’s largest trade event of its kind, is set to open its 19th edition from Sept 13 to 15 to drive business growth and opportunities from energy transition in the Asia Pacific region.

As the countdown begins, organiser Informa Markets Malaysia today announced the Energy Industries Council (EIC) is joining the event as the Conference Partner for the first time and will drive the agenda of how Asia Pacific can accelerate low carbon pathways and unleash new potentials for the region’s energy sector.

OGA is one of the longest running industry trade shows in Asia, since 1985, and a one-stop platform to enable business and networking opportunities across the entire energy industry chain, and to bolster Malaysia’s position as a regional oil and gas hub.

The three- day event is set to welcome 25,000 attendees from 52 countries to meet 2,000 exhibitors and brands across seven halls at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre with international pavilions from China, Germany, Italy, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.

“There is a significant presence of Malaysian OGSE companies. Indeed, this is a positive sign that the local industry is rebounding after the Covid-19 pandemic. These companies are now better positioned to tackle the pressing challenges of energy transition and to explore new growth opportunities” Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Dato‘ Sri Panglima Mohd Azumi Mohamed, Co-chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia said at a press conference.

Among the sponsors this year are ABB, AEA Engineering, Aveva, Blast Abrasives Supply, EXS Synergy, HHA Associates, IRED, Italian Trade Agency, MATCOR, McDermott, TNF Energy, Torr Energy, Wellpro Group, and Yokogawa.

As the Conference Partner, EIC is co-locating its annual EIC-Asia Pacific Energy Conversations with OGA for the first time in history. The three-day conference will also hold a Leadership Roundtable to discuss actionable measures to make energy transition more realistic in the region.

The conference discussions led by 28 local and international speakers will address the future of the oil and gas and energy industry in Asia, in particular, the decarbonisation pathways on how to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Leadership Roundtable is supported by United Kingdom Department for Business and Trade, British-Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Scottish International Development, Malaysian Oil, Gas and Energy Services Council (MOGSC), Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA) as well as regional and local energy stakeholders.

“We are inviting key local stakeholders and national oil companies from the region to our EIC conference to deliberate and discuss what is the realistic approach for Asia in the efforts to achieve targets in net zero carbon emissions. There will also be excellent networking opportunities and business matching for Malaysian energy supply chain SMEs who are our local partners. As one of the largest trade associations for energy in the UK, EIC tracks USD13.5 trillion of global energy projects where 70% of the projects are for renewable energy,” said Mr Azman Nasir, EIC Regional Director (Asia Pacific).

OGA continues to draw solid backing from industry organisations with MPA, MOGSC, Talent Corporation Malaysia (TalentCorp), Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) among its key Supporting Partners.

MOGSC will host the SME Pavilion and Innovation Pavilion for local companies to focus on opportunities to internationalise their business. The two pavilions will be strategically located to increase the visibility of the exhibitors and spotlight their homegrown technologies and innovation.

The Innovation Pavilion will group exceptional companies vying for the OGSE Innovation Awards that recognises companies or individuals for outstanding industry innovation. The awards are organised by MOGSC and supported by MPRC and MATRADE.

Apart from the two pavilions, there are more immersive features in OGA to enhance networking and business opportunities including a new open dialogue forum called Speak OGA and MATRADE’s International Sourcing Programme (INSP).

Sharing the exhibition floor, Speak OGA opens a new track for peer-to-peer exchange with support from the Supporting Partners for attendees to gather insights into the ASEAN energy landscape agenda, 4th Industrial Revolution and downstream petrochemicals.

INSP, the flagship business matching of MATRADE and long an integral part of OGA, connects Malaysian companies seeking international partners or to expand into new markets.

OGA is also partnering with Malaysia Airlines and its subsidiary Firefly Airlines, as the official carriers and HealthLand as the official wellness partner to enhance customer experience for all OGA attendees.

For information on exhibiting, sponsorship opportunities and visitor registration, visit us at www.oilandgas-asia.com.

Subscribe to our Social Media Accounts or Newsletters to get updates on OGA 2023.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilandgasasiaofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oil-and-gas-asia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oilandgasasiaseries/

X: https://x.com/OGA_Series

Notes to Editor

Oil & Gas Asia (OGA), in short for Asian Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals Engineering Exhibition, was established in Malaysia in 1987. Tracking the industry’s growth in Southeast Asia, OGA evolved into an important business and meeting place for industry professionals in the region. It continues to draw industry majors and emerging companies to tap business and investment opportunities in the international market and is a must-attend network event to connect with stakeholders in the entire industry chain and government representatives.

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/oga-2023-to-spotlight-new-business-opportunities-form-energy-transition-in-asia-13-15-show-co-located-eic-apac-energy-conversations–leadership-roundtable-301900555.html

SOURCE Oil & Gas Asia (OGA)