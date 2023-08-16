AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Driving Impact Innovation: Optty achieves B Corp Certification, Global evolution of Payments Technology, and Mastercard “Priceless Planet” Coalition Alliance

PRNewswire August 16, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —  Optty, a Singapore-based payments technology company, is delighted to announce it has earned B Corp certification, reflecting its commitment to balancing purpose with profit.

B Corp certification is awarded to companies meeting the highest standards of social and environmental impact. Optty joins this elite group with a solid track record of contributions to sustainable development and carbon offset initiatives.

At the heart of Optty lies a robust, single API integration that connects to six payment architectures, including Buy Now Pay Later, Digital Wallets, Debit and Credit, and more, with nine architectures available by the end of 2023. This technology boasts more than 90 single Buy Now Pay Later integrations – the highest number provided by any technology provider globally, making Optty a leader in the fintech industry.

Furthermore, Optty’s technology is currently available in over 120 countries, with a full white label solution for schemes, banks, gateways and merchants alike and plans for continuous global expansion.

An industry leading additional component of Optty’s platform is the embedded technology enabling global retailers to add carbon offset, donate, and round-up services to their checkouts in under a minute. This feature allows customers around the world to contribute to every transaction, should they choose to, creating the funding to offset carbon impacts and finance sustainability and conservation projects worldwide and supports comprehensive integration of charities and donate technologies from around the world.

Nikhil Hirdramani, Sustainability Influencer/Consultant and EO Global Leader, dedicates his time to working with actionable sustainability projects globally having spent more than 2 decades in the textile industry.  “We find ourselves at a critical juncture in our global journey, and as members of the international business and entrepreneurial community, we bear a significant responsibility.” states Hirdaramani. “I am thrilled to witness Optty embrace this paradigm shift. Business success and environmental impact are not mutually exclusive but, indeed, deeply intertwined. Optty has set new benchmarks in the fintech and payments industry, sparking a global trend that prioritises impact as much as profit. This move reminds us all that change is not only necessary, it’s possible.”

“Our B Corp certification underscores our commitment to sustainable business practices and social responsibility,” states Natasha Zurnamer, Optty’s Founder and CEO. “With Optty’s unique platform, we’re enabling retailers to not only offer diverse payment options, but also to provide their customers with an easy way to contribute to critical environmental initiatives with each transaction.”

Optty’s commitment to environmental sustainability extends to its membership in the Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition. This global initiative aims to unite corporations and consumers in the fight against climate change. “Mastercard has made impressive strides throughout 2022, forming partnerships with over 130 corporations worldwide in an extensive portfolio of 18 projects spread across 19 different markets to support the highest quality forest restoration projects with maximum potential to mitigate global GHG emissions, promote planet biodiversity and benefit the communities that live in or near reforested landscapes” said Marie Soon, Vice President of ESG, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. “Optty’s investment towards the reforestation project exemplifies responsible corporate citizenship and sets an inspiring example for others in the business community. It serves as a shining example of how businesses can be powerful agents of positive change in our world.”

“Combining our cutting-edge payment technology with a commitment to sustainability makes Optty a vanguard in the industry. We’re not just transforming the way payments are made; we’re giving each transaction a purpose beyond the exchange of goods and services and aligning with the organisations we know are focused on actionable Impact,” Zurnamer adds.

To learn more about Optty, its B Corp certification, and its innovative platform, please visit www.optty.com.

About Optty: Optty is a Singapore-based payments technology company revolutionising global retail with its advanced payment platform. With a record-breaking number of Buy Now Pay Later integrations and a dedication to carbon offsetting and sustainable projects, Optty is driving change in the payment technology industry, one transaction at a time.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/driving-impact-innovation-optty-achieves-b-corp-certification-global-evolution-of-payments-technology-and-mastercard-priceless-planet-coalition-alliance-301900536.html

SOURCE Optty Pte Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.