Tencent Cloud Recognized by IDC MarketScape Cloud Real-Time Rendering Solutions Report for Leading Product Comprehensive Capabilities

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IDC has published its IDC: MarketScape 2023 Vendor Assessment Report for Cloud Real-Time Rendering Solutions, where Tencent Cloud has been recognized as a leader in the cloud rendering category, thanks to its advanced technology and practical experience. The company’s comprehensive product capabilities are at the forefront, earning its recognition from the market. Tencent Cloud offers rendering services and unparalleled visual experiences with lower latency and higher image quality for a range of scenarios, including 3D virtual space, digital twins, and metaverse events.

The IDC study highlights that the current growth of the digital economy has led to the emergence of new development themes such as digitization, virtualization, and immersion. Real-time interactive applications, including virtual commerce, interactive education, virtual entertainment, and virtual cultural tourism, are experiencing a new peak of development. In this context, cloud rendering solutions that can efficiently serve large-scale, highly complex, and realistic digital environments have become a key driving force in the market’s development.

The report emphasizes that capabilities such as audio and video encoding and decoding are crucial for enhancing the performance of cloud real-time rendering. Tencent Cloud, as one of the selected representative vendors, has strong technological support in this regard. In the field of real-time communication, Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) solution has received the prestigious “China Patent Gold Award” in the intellectual property segment in China and has served over 5,000 customers across various industries. Additionally, Tencent Cloud has achieved impressive results in the International Video Codecs Comparison report, emerging as the top performer in all 15 key metric evaluations among the 21 codecs that were compared. In the field of media processing service (MPS), Tencent Cloud has consistently excelled, maintaining a three-year winning streak and receiving numerous awards at the esteemed Cloud Video Transcoding Benchmark. It has secured an impressive total of 21 first prizes in the competition. Notably, MPS not only enhances clarity by over 50% at the same bitrate but also enables savings of more than 20% in bandwidth and storage costs compared to other participating vendors at the same transcoding cost.

Moreover, the report also highlights that flexibility has become crucial for cloud real-time rendering, and there is still a need to improve the penetration rate of elastic scaling. Leveraging years of cloud computing capabilities and a rich portfolio of mature cloud-native products, Tencent Cloud can provide enterprises with truly elastic compute solutions for scaling up and down. This enables businesses and developers to focus on innovating application scenarios in various industries and enhancing the user experience within the application, while Tencent Cloud takes care of the flexible and scalable computing resources.

Tencent Cloud’s cloud real-time rendering achieves end-to-end latency for as low as 60-80ms, leveraging the technological advantages accumulated in networking, audio and video encoding/decoding with its flexibility. It supports rendering ultra-high-definition video streams at 144 frames per second with 8K resolution, providing users with an enhanced immersive experience.

According to IDC, on the practical application level, cloud gaming remains the primary use case for cloud real-time rendering due to its mature industry ecosystem and vast user base of gamers. Additionally, real-time interactive marketing scenarios, such as virtual conferences, virtual concerts, and virtual exhibitions, have emerged as the second-largest application direction.

Tencent Cloud has been actively promoting the deep integration of cloud rendering technology across various industries. Its application scenarios not only cover entertainment-related fields such as gaming and live streaming but also extend to traditional sectors like real estate, cultural tourism, and architecture. Currently, over 600 clients worldwide have utilized Tencent Cloud’s rendering services, supporting over 1,500 applications. It provides cloud rendering services at a scale of billions of minutes per month and has successful deployment cases in global markets including Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the United States.

It is worth mentioning that in the application direction of real-time interactive marketing, Tencent Cloud’s rendering technology has combined with the popularity of live streaming to expand innovative gameplay, such as virtual live broadcasts and interactive bullet screen interactions in live streaming rooms. In collaboration with Douyu, Tencent Cloud has implemented “virtual esports viewing” live streaming rooms, creating a virtual and physical combined esports venue for users to immerse themselves in the “virtual world” and watch and interact with esports events across space and time. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud rendering provides the CloudXR solution, which supports running high-precision content in various forms such as VR/AR/MR in the cloud. It supports interaction with terminals such as VR/AR headsets, mobile devices/tablets, PCs, and holograms, meeting the interactive marketing needs of scenarios such as “cloud VR multiplayer collaborative training,” “VR live streaming,” and “cloud VR/AR exhibition halls.”

Additionally, Tencent Cloud rendering has also launched the Virtual Interactive Space (VIS), which leverages cloud rendering products as the foundation and collaborates with partners to build a 3D spatial content ecosystem. This solution provides a one-stop platform for building virtual conferences/exhibitions, digital twins, virtual interactions, and more. It enables the seamless creation of various interactive content in a virtual environment.

Catherine Hong, Senior Market Analyst at IDC China, said, “Amid the emergence of the digital economy, scenarios such as cloud gaming, virtual interactive applications, or digital twins will continuously demand cloud real-time rendering, which has vast prospects in its development.” As a representative cloud rendering solution provider, Tencent Cloud will continue to refine its technology, products, and solutions to provide low-latency, high-quality, and realistic rendering services for more enterprises and users in the future.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tencent-cloud-recognized-by-idc-marketscape-cloud-real-time-rendering-solutions-report-for-leading-product-comprehensive-capabilities-301900635.html

SOURCE Tencent Cloud