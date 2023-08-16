Musoni and Brankas Team Up to Enhance Credit Scoring and Corporate Financing in Asia

YANGON, Myanmar, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Musoni System is excited to announce partnership with Brankas , a leading open finance technology company. Brankas is integrated with over 100 enterprise partners including banks and fintechs to facilitate instant account-to-account payments, bank account opening, and secure retrieval of financial data.

The synergy between Musoni’s core banking system and Brankas’ integration network marks a transformative leap in financial innovation. By seamlessly incorporating loan management, credit scoring, and collection offerings, this integration empowers Financing Institutions with enhanced capabilities. Simultaneously, it offers Musoni customers a fast and streamlined route to access a diverse range of financial products. This collaboration not only uplifts the services of financing institutions and digital banks but also optimizes their operations, ensuring they remain leaders in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

This partnership will particularly benefit nascent digital banks and financial organizations that are just entering Asia, and non-financial businesses such as those in logistics or e-commerce that are introducing an embedded finance experience. Businesses and consumers looking to apply for loans can use Brankas’ data APIs to quickly and securely share the financial and bank data that is required for the loan entity. The loan entities can then rely on Musoni’s credit checking and collections systems to manage the entire loan process, and lastly use any preferred loan disbursement and payment method, including Brankas’ payment APIs .

“At Musoni , we firmly believe that the future of digitalization in financial services relies on the seamless integration of multiple technology solutions. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in our efforts to revolutionize and enhance the value of financial services in Asia. This integration significantly reduces time to market and integration costs for our customers, streamlining operations, enhancing customer experience, and expanding product offerings. Together with Brankas , we aim to unlock new opportunities and revolutionize the financial services landscape in Asia.” said Casper Gottlieb Busch, Head of Global Sales at Musoni System.

About Brankas

Brankas is a leading global open finance technology provider. We provide API-based solutions, data and payments solutions for financial service providers (like banks, lenders and e-wallets) and online businesses. Brankas partners with banks to build and manage their open finance infrastructure, producing APIs for real-time payments, identity and data, new account opening, remittances, and more. With Brankas’ secure open banking technology, online businesses, fintech companies and digital banks can use Brankas APIs to create new digital experiences for their users. Visit Brankas at https://www.brankas.com/

About Musoni System

Musoni is the leading digitalisation partner for microfinance institutions around the world: We help organizations improve their efficiency and extend their outreach through a variety of fintech solutions. These include a cloud banking system , digital field application , and Open APIs capabilities. We have over a decade of experience and now support 70+ organizations in 26 countries. We take pride in our hands-on and personalized approach, with local teams in the Netherlands, Kenya, and Myanmar. Visit Musoni at https://musonisystem.com/

