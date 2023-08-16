MGI Unveils Latest MGISP-NEX and MGIFLP-L50 Automation Systems at Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2023

BANGKOK, Thailand, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGI, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the global launch of MGISP-NEX and MGIFLP-L50 automation platforms at Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2023, taking place from 16-18 August at IMPACT Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand. The two highly automated systems will be available for order starting at the end of September 2023, further expanding MGI’s extensive product portfolio which covers genetic sequencing, automation, single-cell, bioinformatics (BIT) and more.

“Known for their higher automation ability, great flexibility and wide application applicability, our latest MGISP-NEX and MGIFLP-L50 systems offer users a one-stop solution and provide a new standard of lab automation,” said Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific. “We are excited to further facilitate genomics research by simplifying the whole process and driving efficiency, while empowering our global customers and partners in a variety of applications.”

A one-stop modular sequencing workstation independently developed by MGI, MGIFLP-L50 creates a new sequencing model by integrating extraction, library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis (optional) into just one machine. In the face of challenges posed by traditional equipment, experimental complexities, and staffing requirements during the establishment of a sequencing lab, the user-friendly MGIFLP-L50 presents a streamlined solution. It minimizes manual operation time and enhances standardization, leading to increased sequencing experiment efficiency compared to traditional labs. Therefore, scientists in fields such as microbiology, reproductive research, and other domains will significantly enhance their research efficiency.

With MGIFLP-L50, the experiment duration is reduced to under 24 hours with 4-32 samples per run for specific applications. At the same time, the required space is decreased from a traditional lab area of 80m² to less than 2m². Equipped with three different modules, MGIFLP-L50 is compatible with various sample types and automates the entire process from nucleic extraction to sequencing and BIT analysis. The sequencing module offers two types of flow cells, FCS and FCL, catering to a range of demands. Lastly, the optional BIT module integrates an automated data-processing pipeline for identifying microbial nucleotide sequences in the original sample. It can also automatically generate identification results that could provide a reference for accurately detecting pathogenic microorganisms.

MGISP-NEX, another groundbreaking innovation by MGI, is a versatile automated nucleic acid extractor equipped with an independent 8-channel pipetting module, as well as a magnetic rod extraction module with two types of rods (96/24) that can be flexibly interchanged. Equipped with a flexible liquid handling module and a nucleic acid extractor module, MGISP-NEX can automate the whole extraction workflow while tracking all process information, successfully minimizing the manual operation time. Boasting improved efficiency and capacity, it could be applied in the fields of oncology, infectious disease, reproductive health, agricultural breeding and more.

At the exhibition, MGICLab- LT Automated Liquid Handling Workstation is also making its debut in international markets outside of China. Featuring robotic vertical sample storage rooms at an ultra-low temperature of -80℃, MGICLab- LT is proven a reliable, stable and safe storage for different-scale preservation of various sample types based on customized requirements, including blood, tissue, nucleic acid, protein, microorganisms and more. Relying on MGI’s comprehensive portfolio of other life science core tools, it can cover the whole process of sample information, laboratory information, and the whole life cycle data management ability, greatly maximizing sample volume and increasing efficiency.

Additionally, the MGICLab-LN55K automated liquid nitrogen storage system and several DNBSEQ™ technology-based genetic sequencing platforms, including DNBSEQ-G50 and DNBSEQ-G99, are on display for customers and partners to explore first-hand. MGICLab-LN55K is a storage-type solution that can accommodate consumables in SBS standard formats with a capacity of up to 55,000 0.75ml cryotubes. Preserving sample viability at cryogenic temperature, the system can meet more rigorous requirement by providing stable storage at as low as -196℃ with one-click automated inventory management. Equipped with automated robotic arm retrieval and a built-in intelligent data management system, MGICLab-LN55K creates a fully automated operational workflow and makes sample storage more effortless than ever.

The compact and flexible DNBSEQ-G50 benchtop sequencer, which was introduced to markets in APAC and Europe as early as 2020, is characterized with unique flexibility and adaptability and suited for a variety of applications, including medical research, clinical diagnostics, and agriculture. Meanwhile, the CE-marked DNBSEQ-G99 features ultra-fast speed with a throughput 8-96 Gb of data per run and longest read length PE300, making it competitive and suitable for targeted gene sequencing and small genome sequencing.

“At MGI, we believe that the power and benefit of innovative genetic technology is infinite,” said Tan, “To that end, we are continuously expanding our innovative yet affordable product portfolio to empower more customers and partners in their genomic research and enable global health.”

MGI welcomes all customers, distributors and partners to experience its newly launched products and learn more about its high-quality product offering of sequencers and automation platforms at Booth H7 F20.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its affiliates, “MGI”), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production, and sales of sequencing instruments*, reagents*, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. As of June 30, 2023, MGI has more than 2,800 employees, and 35.2% of whom are R&D personnel. Founded in 2016, MGI operates in more than 90 countries and regions, serving more than 2,400 customers. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in France, Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Hong Kong, SAR (CoolMPS is available in Hong Kong).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mgi-unveils-latest-mgisp-nex-and-mgiflp-l50-automation-systems-at-medlab-asia–asia-health-2023-301901825.html

SOURCE MGI Tech Co., Ltd.