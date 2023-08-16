Huawei Cloud Unveils Multiple Cutting-Edge Web 3.0 Services and Technologies to Enrich Hong Kong’s Landscape

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the TechWave Web 3.0 Special Day, hosted by Huawei Cloud and co-organized by Cyberport Hong Kong, Institute of Web 3.0 Hong Kong, and Techub News, Huawei unveiled a host of blockchain services, including the Web 3.0 Node Engine Service (NES) and QingTian Enclave Confidential Computing. The event, held at Cyberport Hong Kong, also marked the launch of the Web 3.0 Zone in Huawei Cloud KooGallery, where the first ten partner applications are now operational. Joining the event were prominent industry figures, such as Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport Hong Kong, Yang Wang, Vice President of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), and Gao Jianghai, President of Huawei Public Cloud Business Department. They joined hundreds of corporate representatives, professionals, and other industry leaders from around the globe to engage in in-depth discussions on the Web 3.0 industry’s growth, infrastructure, application compliance, and the convergence of the digital and real worlds.

“Cyberport is deeply honored to have been recognized by the Hong Kong government as a central hub for Web 3.0,” stated Cyberport CEO Mr. Yan in his opening remarks entitled “Developing the Web 3.0 Ecosystem and Accelerating the Digital Transformation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)”. “As the largest Web 3.0 community in Hong Kong, we intend to make the most of our comprehensive innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem. By employing Web 3.0 technologies, we seek to forge connections between sectors such as smart living, FinTech, and digital entertainment, fostering collaboration, application, and innovation within Web 3.0 projects. We are committed to nurturing talent, advancing industry development, and increasing public awareness in a collective effort to propel the growth of Hong Kong’s Web 3.0 industry and the widespread adoption of Web 3.0 technologies.”

“Huawei Cloud is set to play a crucial role in advancing Web 3.0 in Hong Kong by accelerating the deployment of Web 3.0 applications, offering powerful computing, storage capabilities, and robust security,” said HKUST Vice President Mr. Wang in his speech entitled “Web 3.0 Reshapes FinTech and Accelerates Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technological Advancement”. “Huawei’s forward-thinking global vision and robust strategy will significantly enhance Hong Kong’s standing in the global Web 3.0 landscape, fueling the expansion of the region’s digital economy.”

“The Web 3.0 industry is in its nascent stage of development and faces numerous technical challenges that need to be addressed, including performance bottlenecks in on-chain transactions and the inability to effectively secure transactions,” indicated by Huawei Public Cloud Business Department President Mr. Gao in his opening remarks entitled “Embracing Web 3.0 to Usher in the Next Digital Economy Era”. “By leveraging Huawei’s 30 years of experience in ICT, as well as the synergy of hardware and software, we have faith to tackle these challenges. Huawei Cloud’s aim is to help the Web 3.0 industry overcome these key obstacles and expedite the industry’s advancement.”

Joy Huang, President of Huawei Cloud Strategy and Industry Development, outlined Huawei Cloud’s technological advancement and strategic goals in the Web 3.0 sphere. “Embracing the idea that everything can be offered as a service, Huawei Cloud is committed to enabling customers to rapidly integrate advanced Web 3.0 technologies,” noted Mr. Huang. “Through partnerships with Web 3.0 industry players, Huawei Cloud seeks to expedite the evolution of Web 3.0 by fostering technological, ecological, and industrial innovations.”

Huawei Cloud addresses Web 3.0 performance and security challenges through collaborative innovation in software and hardware

Huawei Cloud has rolled out an industry-leading hosting service specifically designed for Ethereum staking nodes. Using cutting-edge algorithms, the service elevates the efficiency of the staking validators to over 99%, assisting users in securing higher staking rewards. Huawei Cloud’s QingTian Enclave security framework implements a dual authentication for both the environment and identity via end-to-end data encryption and decryption, ensuring that users can run their applications and data securely within elastic cloud server instances. In addition, the cloud service provider has also made significant strides in innovation with ZK Rollup hardware. Leveraging its proprietary XPUs, architectural enhancements, and algorithm refinement, Huawei Cloud expects to dramatically slash ZK Rollup’s average transaction confirmation time, taking it down from hours to mere minutes.

Huawei Cloud builds a local cloud ecosystem and develops regional Web 3.0 industry clusters

With the rollout of the Web 3.0 Zone on KooGallery, Huawei Cloud’s marketplace, Huawei Cloud is looking to create both a hub for distributing applications and a commercial platform to monetize Web 3.0 projects for developers and partners. The platform also works in concert with industrial parks, eco-partners, universities, and research institutes to build not only a Web 3.0 industry cloud but also localized centers focused on skill development, ecosystem growth, and developer engagement. The goal is to foster the advancement of Hong Kong’s Web 3.0 industry through collaborations with I&T businesses. Furthermore, Huawei Cloud kicked off the Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific Startup Competition Web 3.0 Grand Final, extending an invitation to Web 3.0 developers worldwide to concentrate on domains such as L2, smart wallet, ZK, and RWA. Participants can expect comprehensive support, including access to cloud platforms, guidance for startups, and an array of valuable business resources.

Huawei Cloud builds an open blockchain platform to expedite Web 3.0 and real economy integration

Huawei Cloud Blockchain Service (BCS) has constructed over 400 industry application scenarios across seven key industries, gaining a wealth of practical industry experience. Huawei Cloud plans to build an open blockchain platform that offers a range of on-chain services, including digital asset chain and trusted cross-chain services as well as data sharing and digital identities. By doing so, the cloud service provider encourages cross-industry innovation, facilitates the widespread application of Web 3.0 technologies, accelerates the fusion of the real and virtual economies, and fosters steady and sustainable industry growth.

The event also included a roundtable discussion with industry leaders and professionals touching on trending topics such as Web 3.0 infrastructure innovation, on-chain user security and application compliance. By sharing current progress of Web 3.0 development in Hong Kong alongside addressing industry challenges and opportunities, the goal is to create an innovative and mutually beneficial Web 3.0 industry ecosystem.

Based on an Everything-as-a-Service strategy, Huawei Cloud provides Web 3.0 customers with a superior experience of globally distributed computing power while establishing secure, efficient Web 3.0 infrastructure on the cloud. By facilitating collaboration and synergy among the business sector, academic institutions, research organizations, and end-user industries, Huawei Cloud aspires to build a sustainable industrial ecosystem in Hong Kong with a global reach, accelerating the dynamic growth of Hong Kong’s Web 3.0 industry.

