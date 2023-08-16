AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Novagard Achieves UL 746E Certification on Two Conformal Coatings

PRNewswire August 17, 2023

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Novagard, a woman-owned innovator and manufacturer of silicone sealants, coatings, lubricants, and foams announced that they received UL 746E certification on two of their conformal coatings.

Novagard Solutions, Inc.

A conformal coating is a layer of thin polymeric film that is applied to Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) to protect circuits from moisture, dust, and other contaminants. PCBs are used in a broad spectrum of industries, including electronics, automotive & EV electronics, aerospace, renewable energy, LED lighting, medical devices, and telecommunications equipment.

“We’re extremely pleased that 800-505FC UV Alkoxy Dual Cure Sprayable Silicone and 500-210 General Purpose Conformal Coating passed the rigorous testing required to achieve UL 746E certification,” said Robert Duan, Ph.D., Novagard’s Vice President of R&D. “At Novagard, we are committed to delivering products that meet the highest standards our customers demand.”

UL 746E certification is obtained after the product passes a series of tests meant to evaluate whether a conformal coating can withstand sudden electrical surges and maintain its dielectric integrity. These are done in succession and include: voltage transient testing, dielectric withstand testing, and dielectric breakdown. There is also a vertical burn flammability test conducted as part of the UL 746E certification, and both coatings are rated V1.

800-505FC UV Alkoxy Dual Cure Sprayable Silicone cures in 3 – 5 seconds upon exposure to UV light. It has a secondary, neutral alkoxy moisture cure for shadow areas that begins immediately and develops full adhesion in hours.

500-210 General Purpose Conformal Coating is a clear moisture cured sprayable silicone that offers simple “dispense and forget” processing and tack free performance in as little as 10 minutes.

With the miniaturization and electrification of everything, silicones play a vital role in today’s manufacturing process. Novagard’s moisture cure and UV/dual cure silicones cure tack free in a fraction of the time needed for traditional conformal coatings. After the initial UV cure, the secondary cure ensures no unreacted coating remains in shadow areas.

Novagard electronics grade silicones offer superior performance in harsh and demanding environments. They combine increased flexibility and high temperature resistance, offering more versatility in the design and assembly process. Novagard silicones seal, bond, coat, gasket, and encapsulate to protect sensitive components and modules, enhancing and enabling their customers’ technological innovations. These high-performance materials contain NO added solvents (no isocyanates, benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, or xylene), and are PFAS free.

Novagard will be demonstrating their UL 746E certified conformal coatings in booth 1845 at The Battery Show in Novi, MI (September 12 – 14).

About Novagard
Novagard, a Certified Women’s Business Enterprise headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is the market leader in UV/dual cure alkoxy silicone technology for electronic devices and component assemblies. An early pioneer of this technology, Novagard leverages its manufacturing and R&D capabilities to constantly innovate and expand its product line to meet the demands of today’s products and speed of manufacturing requirements. For more information, visit novagard.com.

CONTACT: Mike Kister, [email protected]com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/novagard-achieves-ul-746e-certification-on-two-conformal-coatings-301902494.html

SOURCE Novagard Solutions, Inc

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.