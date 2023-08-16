AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Quark Expeditions named Best Expedition Cruise Line for 2023 by Virtuoso

PRNewswire August 16, 2023

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, is excited to announce that the company has been named Best Expedition Cruise Line for 2023 by global luxury travel network Virtuoso, Ltd.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures.

“We are thrilled to be named the ‘best of the best’ in expedition cruising by Virtuoso,” said Paul Brousseau, Chief Customer Officer for Quark Expeditions. “This award recognizes not just the passion and expertise of exceptional teams across our company, but also the power of partnership with experts like Virtuoso to deliver life-changing experiences to polar explorer clients around the world.”

Quark Expeditions is honored to work with Virtuoso to connect and inspire clients across its network of independent luxury travel agencies, which represents more than 22,000 elite travel advisors in over 50 countries. The award for Best Expedition Cruise Line was presented at the Chelsea Theater in Las Vegas on August 14, 2023 as part of Virtuoso Travel Week.

From a pool of global award submissions, a review panel of elected Virtuoso Committee members from across the network voted to determine a category winner. Among a short list of five leading expedition cruise operator nominees, Quark Expeditions was recognized as Best Expedition Cruise Line for 2023 by this panel of independent Virtuoso experts.

To learn more about this award and the winners recognized by Virtuoso, click here for the announcement.

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/465074/Quark_Expeditions_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/quark-expeditions-named-best-expedition-cruise-line-for-2023-by-virtuoso-301901959.html

SOURCE Quark Expeditions

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.