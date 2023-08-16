AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CyberDSA 2023: Forging a Resilient Digital Future Through Unprecedented Collaboration

PRNewswire August 16, 2023

Over 5,000 cybersecurity professionals and leaders convene to promote greater collaboration within the sector

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated inaugural Cyber Digital Services Defence & Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2023 commenced today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, graced by the Minister of Communications and Digital, YB Fahmi Fadzil. Embracing the theme of “Advancing Digitalisation and Security Through Collaboration,” this three-day expo, running from 15 to 17 August, seeks to create a platform for networking, idea exchange, and forging alliances that will drive the nation towards a more secure digital future.

Organised by Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn. Bhd. with robust support from CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Malaysian Armed Forces through Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division, CyberDSA spotlights cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and innovations, with over 100 exhibitors demonstrating their expertise. The event encompasses keynote addresses, talks, roundtable discussions, and exhibits covering topics such as cyber defence, land & cellular network security, big data, cloud computing solutions, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology.

“The cybersecurity landscape has witnessed a surge in increasingly sophisticated and persistent threats, and it is evident that no single entity, nor state can tackle this challenge alone,” remarked YB Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications and Digital. “The theme of “Advancing Digitalisation & Security Through Collaboration” is apt, as we must unite governments, businesses, academia, and civil society to leverage collective intelligence, resources, and expertise to fortify our defences and respond effectively to cyber incidents.”

Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd, expressed, “We are incredibly proud to present the inaugural Cyber Digital Services Defence & Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2023. Our vision is to create a transformative platform that fosters collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange among cybersecurity experts, decision-makers, and industry leaders. Through CyberDSA, we aim to strengthen the cybersecurity landscape, paving the way for a more secure digital future.”

Running in parallel with CyberDSA 2023, two significant events—Siber Siaga and CSM-ACE—are underway. The annual CyberSecurity Malaysia Awards, held during gala dinner, organised by CyberSecurity Malaysia, provides a platform for cybersecurity communities to network while recognising the invaluable contributions of individuals and organisations in the field. Siber Siaga, an embodiment of the Defence Cyber & Electromagnetic Division, underscores Malaysia’s journey towards cyber sovereignty through collaboration between the Malaysia Armed Forces (ATM), industry players, universities, cyber security practitioners, and the public.

CyberDSA 2023 casts a global spotlight, facilitating high-level discussions involving over 100 international cybersecurity leaders and delegates. Prominent events include the eighth INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group (DFEG) meeting 2023 and the ASEAN CYBER Defence Network committee roundtable, providing platforms for experts to exchange ideas, address challenges, and foster collaboration in digital forensics.

General Tan Sri Dato‘ Sri (Dr.) Haji Zulkifeli Bin Mohd Zin (Retired), Chairman of CyberSecurity Malaysia, emphasised, “We are keenly aware of the rising cyber threats, posing significant risks to valuable information and national security. The potential economic consequences are immense, impacting both our country and the global economy. CyberDSA’s primary goal is to unite decision-makers from governments and private sectors, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to create a more secure digital landscape. CyberDSA therefore plays a vital role in strengthening our cybersecurity and ensuring digital border safety.”

CyberDSA 2023 marks a pivotal step towards fortifying cybersecurity and securing our digital future. The event’s highlights include high level conferences delving into critical topics such as “Digital Transformation – Safely Full Speed Ahead” and “Winning in the Face of Financial Cybercrime”. The expo also features enlightening Flash Talks by exhibitors, notably including a key networking event, spotlight on celebrating women in digital transformation by YB Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital. Attendees can also engage in Technical Labs organised by Siber Siaga, offering hands-on training on topics like “Bluetooth HackMe” by Slawomir Jasek and “JupyterLab for Network Analysis” by Abd Halim Bin Mahmood.

The event also features a Hackathon Competition sponsored by Telekom Malaysia and a Special Opening Ceremony on 16 August 2023 by Siber Siaga, further amplifying the collaborative spirit of CyberDSA 2023.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cyberdsa-2023-forging-a-resilient-digital-future-through-unprecedented-collaboration-301901989.html

SOURCE CyberDSA

