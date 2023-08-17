P&G LAUNCHES vGROW 2.0 – A PROGRAM TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION IN AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Procter & Gamble Australia New Zealand, in partnership with IncubateHub, is launching vGROW 2.0; the second year of the Innovation Program that aims to transform engagement with external business partners by creating a collaborative start-up ecosystem.

This is after the success of the program last year, where 3 pilot programs were offered and one supplier has been engaged on an on-going basis, expanding the partnership across brands and markets.

At P&G, innovation is what we do best. Finding solutions to the everyday problems our consumers are facing now and in the future is what we love to do. Infusing a global corporation with the spirit of a start-up is how we operate; we are always looking for ways to reinvent every aspect of our business.

As we enter the second phase of the program; Demo Day, hosted on 23rd of August, will see applicants pitch solutions to our current business challenges. Successful pitches will then be awarded pilot rights which have previously led to long-term partnerships with P&G ANZ.

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director of P&G Australia and New Zealand, explains the importance of this program, “P&G’s commitment to innovation and experimentation is embedded in every aspect of our business. We seek to bring the outside in, partnering with top technological and academic centers, regulatory bodies, small businesses and entrepreneurs to explore problems and deliver innovative ideas. This approach embeds innovation in our culture in a way that enables us to embrace the spirit and agility of a start-up while also drawing on more than 180 years of knowledge and expertise.

“Innovation can build businesses and benefit consumers, but it can also do so much more. Today, consumers seek out brands with purpose and with clear values that align with their own. Companies that stand up for – and do – what’s right and responsible as they innovate, stepping up to help communities, promote equality and inclusion, and solve some of the most complex problems facing our planet today.”

