TAT joins forces with foodpanda, and Tellscore: Renowned Influencers Propel “Amazing Thailand” Unveiling Thai Tourism and Cuisine as Unstoppable Soft Power!

BANGKOK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — foodpanda and Tellscore have teamed up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to bring Thai soft power to the world as part of Amazing Thailand campaign, reaffirming the country’s status as one of the world’s top destinations. Through fresh perspectives of three renowned influencers of three different nationalities, the new collaboration invites travelers to discover Thailand’s upcountry charms with new itineraries and, during their stay, tease their taste buds with local Thai food conveniently delivered to their doorstep and enjoy easy access to daily essentials at their fingertips via foodpanda app.

The post-pandemic time continues to see the tourism industry regaining its strength globally, especially in Thailand as a top destination among travelers from across the world. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports , Thailand’s tourist arrivals from January to June 2023 totaled 12,914,691, generating a currency inflow of more than 514.23 billion baht. The figures confirmed the continuing recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry.

Through the government’s soft power development policy, Thailand seeks to establish its creative industry in the global scene to help attract more international visitors and build better recognition of the country. Thailand is ranked 35th out of 120 countries on the Global Soft Power Index 2022. Cultural tourism topped the list of Thailand’s most valuable soft power assets with a value of 409 billion baht, followed by Thai food at 267 billion baht, advertising at 208 billion baht, fashion at 189 billion baht, and design at 125 billion baht.

To keep the growth momentum in tourism strong, TAT as the lead organization in tourism promotion is spurring domestic tourism based on its plan for the third quarter. In collaboration with foodpanda as Southeast Asia’s leading food and grocery delivery platform and Tellscore as a prominent influencer hiring automation platform, TAT is powering its Amazing Thailand campaign with “Soft Power Tourism” concept that highlights tourism experiences based on the 5Fs of Thai soft power: Food, Film, Fashion, Fight, and Festival. These areas of focus are being promoted along with enhancements to the country’s offerings in wellness, ecological, and sustainable tourism. Moreover, fresh and engaging perspectives will be presented to underline Thailand as a top world destination whereas collaboration will be expanded to more partners who can make an impact on international target audiences.

The Amazing Thailand campaign activity joined by foodpanda is a cultural trip held in Chiang Rai from July 8 to 11. foodpanda and Tellscore engaged three famous influencers of 3 different culture: loktitha , a foreign influencer captivated by the Thai way of life; egendd , a highly acclaimed Asian influencer; and peeweebkk , also known as “Pee Wee”, an influencer from Europe whose adoration for Thailand led to relocation to the country. The three joined the trip and created content to share their impressions on social media and inspire their followers to discover these experiences in person.

Curated by TAT, the trip was a fascinating blend of cultural tourism and experiential learnings about Thai way of life. Trip highlights included appreciation of Thai sculpture at the White Temple, a culinary experience in local cooking, rice and vegetable harvesting at Ahsa Farmstay, and an excursion on the nature trail of Doi Pha Mee. The three international influencers also had the opportunity to observe life of elephants kept in natural surroundings.

As the expert in food and grocery delivery with presence in 11 countries across Southeast Asia, foodpanda played its role in presenting food, one of the 5Fs, to the international influencers through its food delivery service. Thanks to the English user interface and food menus with large, clear, and colorful images, they could easily enjoy local flavors from famous local restaurants through quick, convenient delivery service of foodpanda. If they craved flavors from their home countries, they could also order their favorite dishes among choices of international cuisines — American, Italian, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese, for example — offered on foodpanda platform by famous partner restaurants who are celebrated for flavors that delight Thai and international palates alike.

With app interface, language options, and product categories tailored to the needs of its users, foodpanda believes that its well-developed platform will help smaller local restaurants gain more exposure and enjoy more opportunities. At the same time, this translates to the convenience of customers in all parts of Thailand and a key source of income for riders as the heroes who bring the joy of delicious food to the doorstep of the customers.

TAT’s collaboration with foodpanda, and Tellscore in its Amazing Thailand campaign will expectedly energize Thai tourism, placing it in the hearts and minds of travelers and resulting in greater income distribution to local communities.

