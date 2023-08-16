AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Crown Machinery’s Commitment To Excellence Rewarded With Prestigious Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Award 2023

PRNewswire August 16, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With 30 years of experience, customer-oriented manufacturing capability, and excellent after-sales service, Crown Machinery Company Limited (Crown Machinery) is a professional machinery manufacturer in Taiwan that is well-regarded by major multinational companies. Equipped with high-quality design and manufacturing teams, it has the ability to provide up-to-date market analysis and comprehensive plant planning tailored to the needs of its customers.

Established in 1992, Crown Machinery initially focused on turnkey designs for the PU & PVC synthetic and artificial leather industries. Throughout the years, it has been consistently focused on the development and innovation of process machinery that does coating, drying, and lamination. The equipment produced by Crown Machinery has been successfully marketed to over 30 countries in Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East, serving over 280 domestic and foreign customers. Having a global mindset, it strives to provide monitoring and maintenance services with zero time difference to customers around the world.

Crown Machinery’s success and commitment to excellence throughout the decades have earned the company the esteemed title of Linchpin of Asia at the Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2023. The Awards is a premier recognition program dedicated to honoring only the most excellent and elite industry leaders and enterprises exclusively selected across Asia. The prestigious recognition underscores Crown Machinery’s ability to constantly adapt and innovate to remain at the forefront of the ever-changing and competitive market.

Since its establishment, Crown Machinery has adhered to the mission of creating a learning-oriented enterprise, maintaining a sustainable business, working for the benefit of mankind, and making Earth a better place. Even with its in-demand processing machinery, Crown Machinery works hard to maintain strong customer relationships. It takes pride in the fact that it can provide service on a global level. This includes its ability to remotely monitor and provide global technical maintenance services 24 hours a day, building upon its status as a leader in the industry.

Crown Machinery assists its customers in developing an efficient production process and maintains support until a reliable operating system is put in place. The company’s objective is to maintain its excellent customer care by providing excellent service throughout the entire life cycle of the machinery. Crown Machinery will continue to expand to new markets according to market demand and strengthen its research and development capabilities. To cater to its clients’ needs, research and development will be invested in various types of machinery that are used in producing tape and packing material, personal hygiene and medical equipment, textiles and leather, automotive and aerospace materials, construction materials, optical film, etc.

Adhering to the corporation’s core value of pursuing “energy savings and carbon reduction”, Crown Machinery takes its responsibility to future generations seriously. It uses energy and materials sparingly, preventing the harmful effects of its production methods on the environment. For Crown Machinery, a sustainable business includes an efficient manufacturing process and the development of resource-saving products; this philosophy also leads the company to long-term economic success.

About Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2023

The inaugural and prestigious Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards is a premier recognition program dedicated to honoring only the excellent, the most elite and best of the best industry leaders and enterprises exclusively selected across Asia. The award honors the best business leaders and enterprises in Asia who have triumphed in the ever-changing waters of business, forging success at the peak of their respective industries, and provides them with the ideal platform for regional collaborations in 16 countries and across 24 industries. For more information, visit https://apea.asia/linchpinofasiaawards/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/crown-machinerys-commitment-to-excellence-rewarded-with-prestigious-enterprise-asia-linchpin-of-asia-award-2023-301902208.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.