EDNS announces the grand launch of DeDrive with an inbuilt web builder and hosting feature, for decentralized Website building, and hosting services

PRNewswire August 17, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EDNS, an industry trailblazer in cutting-edge digital and Web3 solutions, proudly redefines the landscape of digital ecosystems with the grand unveiling of DeDrive, complete with extended Web3 web builder and hosting functions. While others may merely tether Wix to IPFS in the context of Web3 websites, EDNS stands alone as the visionary force behind an all-encompassing ecosystem, solidifying its position as the ultimate creator of a truly transformative digital experience.

Briefly, DeDrive provides a hybrid storage solution that congregates both major cloud storage providers like Alibaba Cloud, and Web3 storage solutions such as the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), just to mention a few. The grand DeDrive rollout follows a sequence of announcements mainly focused on the storage function. Thus, with the current launch, the EDNS ecosystem aims to introduce its inbuilt Web3 website building and hosting extension on DeDrive to enthusiasts and global users.

Normally, Web3 websites are decentralized and underpinned by blockchain technology, giving users control, enhanced security, and seamless interactions, while Web2 websites are centralized, controlled by companies with access to users’ data, hence prompting privacy issues.

In its BETA stage, DeDrive’s intuitive Web3 site builder enables users to create websites with zero-knowledge coding skills. In fact, whether a novice or an expert, you can craft captivating Web3 websites with unparalleled ease. The DeDrive site builder tool eliminates the complexity of coding, allowing your ideas and content to take center stage using the provided exquisite ready-made templates.

Picture it as your traditional website builder like Wix but powered by blockchain technology. Therefore, once a user creates a website, it’s stored on the blockchain and in DeDrive, making it secure and granting the owner complete ownership over the website.

“We are not just building a product; we are crafting an entire ecosystem that elevates the digital journey,” said Mike Ng, CTO at EDNS. “DeDrive isn’t just another platform—it’s a revolutionary concept that sets us apart from the rest. Our dedication to providing a holistic solution has led us to create an unparalleled synergy between our storage providers and proprietary technology, solidifying EDNS’s role as the sole creator of a complete digital ecosystem.”

Wrapping up the milestone launch, Joey Lam, the EDNS CEO, reiterated, “We’re thrilled to announce the grand launch of DeDrive along with the BETA stage web builder and hosting extension package to users across the world. Our upcoming plans include launching the complete package for building and hosting in a few months. Our objective is to democratize the internet and establish a sharing economy that encourages designers to delve into the web builder, showcase their templates on the platform, and allow our wider user base to make purchases down the line. In the meantime, we cordially invite you all to explore and experience everything we have prepared. Feel free to give it a try! And let’s Web3 together.”

About EDNS Domains

EDNS Domains is a decentralized name service that supports most established blockchain networks, offering multichain and crosschain functionalities. It enables users to translate machine byte-code into human-readable names that can seamlessly move across multiple blockchains. EDNS also aspires to be the future omnichain decentralized domain naming service for various Web3.0 demands, including NFTs, Cryptocurrency Wallets, Web hosting, DeFi IDs, and GameFi IDs in the digital world.

