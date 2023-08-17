DXC Inks Deal to Accelerate F&B Giant Jollibee Foods Corporation’s Digital Transformation Journey

DXC’s comprehensive suite of IT solutions helps JFC further streamline digital transactions to evolve

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has secured a five-year contract with Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), one of the world’s largest restaurant companies, to modernize its applications and accelerate its digital transformation for growth over the next five years.

As part of the agreement, DXC will deliver IT infrastructure and solutions including Applications and Outsourcing, Modern Workplace, Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support JFC’s network of over 3,200 stores in the Philippines as well as some select sites in North America and Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia (EMEAA). The customization of these solutions empowers JFC to smoothly navigate its rapid expansion and operational complexities across the Asia-Pacific, Americas, and EMEAA regions.

A turnkey device-as-a-service, with a nationwide store support solution from DXC, will enable JFC to immediately set up a stable and efficient in-store technology platform for any new or existing restaurant. The platform’s proven stability will give employees clear oversight of a system that helps them deliver consistently great dining experiences to customers. The solution will also allow JFC to achieve greater operational efficiency, and increased productivity.

JFC employees will enjoy more efficient and streamlined workflows enabled by greater automation and analytics. Manual businesses processes will be replaced with easy-to-understand user dashboards that provide crucial insights for informed decision-making. Employees will now be able to use a new chatbot to access information regarding their service catalogue, end-user devices, and office facilities.

To preempt possible issues and ideate practical improvements for day-to-day operations, JFC can now also design virtual models of its stores and warehouses anywhere in the world and run detailed simulations to study performance.

“We take pride in providing the highest standards of food quality, service, and cleanliness to our customers. DXC has been an essential partner in our journey to evolve the quality of service that JFC customers have come to expect and appreciate over the years. This expanded partnership reflects our shared vision of digital transformation at scale, aimed at delivering delightful experiences to our customers,” said Joseph C. Tanbuntiong, Chief Business Officer, Jollibee Group.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with JFC, and continue to propel JFC’s digital evolution, delivering best-in-class experiences to both customers and employees. DXC is committed to helping JFC surpass expectations and establishing new industry benchmarks,” said Seelan Nayagam, President Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, DXC Technology.

Since 2017, DXC has played a pivotal role in implementing all essential IT services for JFC, providing a convenient one-stop-shop experience for its employees. By significantly reducing performance-related incidents and system downtime that can hinder operations, DXC has helped enhance effective governance of JFC’s business processes across markets.

