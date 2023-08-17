AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JUST ONE MONTH TO GO – INDUSTRY PLAYERS TO GEAR UP FOR A TRULY VIBRANT AND DIVERSE FHM 2023

PRNewswire August 17, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The countdown is on for the 17th Edition of Food & Hotel Malaysia 2023 (FHM), the nation’s premier biennial trade-only food and hospitality exhibition, scheduled to take place from 19 to 22 September 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

This four-day event, well established as the leading industry trade exhibition for regional industry players, is set to feature 1,500 participating exhibitors and top brands along with 25,000 attendees, fostering a vibrant multinational atmosphere to invigorate collaboration and innovation across the food and hospitality community.

To date, FHM 2023 has received thousands of pre-registrations by trade visitors from over 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, mainland China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and more.

Robust global participation will be further underscored by the presence of 15 international pavilions unveiling the latest food and hospitality offerings from their respective countries and regions. This year’s participation includes Australia, Belgium, mainland China, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan Region, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

“FHM stands firm as an influential force showcasing locally grown raw materials, end-to-end business solutions and high-end products of Malaysia. This exceptional exhibition is fortified by its’ future-forward components such as the newly launched Future Hub, an area within the exhibition hall for technology, innovation, future trends and sustainability, creating a captivating realm that is dedicated to shaping the future of the culinary and hospitality landscapes. We’re thrilled to share more on this initiative at our upcoming Press Conference very soon,” said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of new highlights at FHM 2023 as fresh collaborations and activities make their debut this year, including Housekeeping Malaysia 2023 by the Malaysian Association of Housekeepers (MAHIR), a special industry conference entitled Central Kitchens – The Future Is Now! by Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI), CRAFTED @ FHM 2023 by The Craftsmen Sdn Bhd, and HOTELEX Malaysia organised by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, co-locating with FHM 2023.

“As a leading hospitality exhibition for the Chinese industry, we are honoured that our partnership with FHM enhances the exhibitor profile of the event, making it an exceptional and engaging networking and sourcing opportunity for regional and international buyers,” said Helen Fan, Executive Deputy General Manager of HOTELEX.

FHM 2023 organisers have simultaneously retained crowd favourite activities and events such as the Pastry Innovation Lab organised by Professional Culinaire Association (Malaysia PCA), Wine Trend Talks conducted by CRAFTED & SOMLAY, Entwine Consultancy Sdn Bhd and other exhibitors, as well as one of the region’s most prestigious culinary competitions, Culinaire Malaysia 2023, which is jointly organised by Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), Professional Culinaire Association (PCA) and the Malaysian Food and Beverage Executives Association (MFBEA).

“Culinaire Malaysia 2023 is proud to return once again to celebrate culinary excellence, uniting gastronomic talents from across the region to showcase their skills and compete for prizes and glory in a variety of categories,” said Ivan Teo, Organising Chairperson of Culinaire Malaysia 2023.

Bolstered by the robust local and international response to the event, exhibitors are keenly looking forward the diverse global opportunities set to emerge during FHM 2023.

“As the leading food exhibition in the country, FHM provides an invaluable platform for exhibitors to showcase their brands, launch innovative products and connect with a diverse audience of professionals and visitors. As part of FHM for many years, the exhibition consistently meets our expectations by providing great exposure to visitors and industry players. We’re eagerly anticipating the opportunities it holds for all participants,” said Stephanie Yeoh, General Manager of Bidfood Malaysia.

As the momentum intensifies, online pre-registration for FHM 2023 remains open until 18 September, underscoring the imperative for trade visitors to seize this exceptional opportunity. Reap the benefit of pre-registering at www.foodandhotel.com now to save on the RM50.00 admission fee that is applicable for walk-in registrations.

Stay well-informed by visiting the official website of Food & Hotel Malaysia (www.foodandhotel.com), where comprehensive information regarding the extensive array of exhibitors, groundbreaking products, and exclusive hotel rates can be found. For more on the latest developments and activities taking place at FHM 2023, follow Food & Hotel Malaysia on any social media platform including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. To reach the FHM Team, contact [email protected].

About Food & Hotel Malaysia

Food & Hotel Malaysia (FHM) is a highly anticipated premier biennial trade-only food and hospitality exhibition that serves as a prominent platform for players in the food and hospitality industry to explore new business opportunities. With its impressive range of thousands of product displays, conference programmes, cooking demonstrations and other exciting activities, FHM has cemented itself as a strong marketplace for exhibitors and visitors alike. Organised by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa PLC, the largest B2B event organiser in the world, FHM is an event not to be missed for anyone looking to stay on top of industry trends and make valuable connections. For more information on FHM, please visit www.foodandhotel.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/just-one-month-to-go–industry-players-to-gear-up-for-a-truly-vibrant-and-diverse-fhm-2023-301903167.html

SOURCE Informa Markets Malaysia; Food & Hotel Malaysia

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

