AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ASECNA to deploy integrated, comprehensive ATFM solution

PRNewswire August 17, 2023

Data-platform integration is the first of its kind for Aireon

MCLEAN, Va. and DAKAR, Senegal, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Working with industry partners, Aireon is helping to unlock new operational, safety, and environmental improvement opportunities for a leader in the adoption of space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) services – the Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA).

Aireon logo

Aireon, working with Metron Aviation, has integrated its AireonFLOW air traffic flow management (ATFM) data into Metron Aviation’s Horizon platform. The combination of the two systems allows for continuous global satellite-derived ADS-B position reports and will extend the visibility of ASECNA flights outside its airspace. Further, this complete solution will assist ASECNA to more accurately predict traffic flows into its airspace and airports for ATFM implementation which will improve and maintain a high level of safety and efficiency, and reduce fuel consumption operating costs, as well as pilot and ATC workload. ASECNA has been using Aireon data operationally across its 6 managed FIRs since 2020.

“The integration of these two market leading capabilities – AireonFLOW data stream and Metron Aviation’s Horizon system – is serving up a complete, best-in-class, cloud based ATFM solution to ASECNA,” said Peter Cabooter, Aireon Vice President of Customer Affairs. “This is the first time we’ve done an integration such as this to be able to provide long range ATFM as a service, and we’re really just beginning to realize the full potential the Aireon ADS-B data stream can bring to the aviation community.”

“By extending traffic visibility outside ASECNA’s airspace, the African continent is aligning air traffic flow management capabilities with Europe and the U.S., avoiding delays and reducing carbon footprint,” said Mohamed Moussa, Director General of ASECNA.

ASECNA, an air navigation services provider to 18 African countries within an airspace of 16,500,000 square kilometers, has been a global leader in the adoption of space-based ADS-B. ASECNA also develops solutions for airport management, aviation infrastructure studies and construction, equipment maintenance, calibration of air navigation instruments, training for civil aviation staff and is highly involved in innovation technology than can provide better solutions for users in terms of safety, efficiency, and saving carbon footprint.

The Metron Aviation’s Horizon Air Traffic Management (ATM) system provides common situational awareness for monitoring air traffic demand and capacity, enabling strategic, pre-tactical, and tactical predictions for airports and airspaces.

“The integration of the two systems will provide ASECNA with an unparalleled high-fidelity and consolidated picture of current and predicted demand for airspace and airport resources across their entire operation,” said Chris Jordan, President Metron Aviation.

About Aireon LLC
Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS UK and NAVIAIR, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

Contact: Emily Feliz
+1 571.424.5648
[email protected]com

SOURCE Aireon

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.