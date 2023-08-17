Check Point Software Technologies receives Company of the Year award from Frost & Sullivan for Offering Security against New Threats in Complex Hybrid Environments and for Outstanding Market-position

Check Point’s Best-in-Class security leverages the power of AI and threat intelligence across its portfolio to automatically identify and block threats across complex IT environments

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the next-generation firewall (NGFW) industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Check Point Software Technologies with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. Check Point delivers industry-leading firewall security to prevent online threats through its innovative products and services, serving companies across all industry verticals and business sizes. With the support of its global distribution channel of thousands of resellers, OEMs, managed service providers (MSPs), and distributors, the cybersecurity vendor has grown steadily to become a leading NGFW provider with over 100,000 customers in 88 countries. Its international customer support network of over 3,500 security experts addresses ever-evolving customer needs and stays on top of emerging challenges.

Check Point delivers a unified customer experience through an integrated product portfolio that spans cloud, network, endpoint, mobile, remote access, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), and Internet of Things (IoT) environments. It recognized early the need to build a holistic security solution to protect its customers during digital transformation. With continued enhancements to its cybersecurity product line, Check Point has experienced double-digit growth rates and solidified its position as one of the leading security vendors globally. Integrating its strategic acquisitions into its product stack, it provides key security capabilities, including:

Cloud security posture management (CSPM)

Cloud email and collaboration

Zero trust network access (ZTNA)

Infrastructure as code (IAC) security

Serverless computing security

Martin Naydenov, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “Check Point recognized early on the emerging challenges organizations face and expanded its product offering to provide flexible solutions that align with its customers’ goals, including cloud migration, remote workforce adoption, and proactive response to supply chain threats.”

Check Point’s broad suite of security solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in its ThreatCloud AI to prevent data breaches and detect attempted attacks. Check Point’s solutions provide customers with a centralized fabric that correlates events from multiple environments via a single pane of glass. Its Horizon Infinity unified management delivers greater visibility and analytics capabilities, empowering organizations to set consistent policies across all their security domains to minimize attack surfaces and manage risk in the modern threat landscape. Its Quantum network security suite protects organizations’ data and workloads and empowers them to scale their security operations on demand, dynamically allocating computing resources to improve overall network performance and productivity. Its CloudGuard solution provides fully-automated, cloud-native security from code to cloud.

“Check Point’s sophisticated AI engines with threat intelligence, sandboxing, and automation capabilities across its security offerings quickly identify and block the most advanced attacks and add new capabilities. It mitigates zero-day exploits while minimizing false positives, keeping organizations safe and productive,” added Naydenov. With its strong overall performance, Check Point earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the next-generation firewall industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Source: “Check Point Software Technologies – Company of the Year Award – Best in Class in the global next-generation firewall industry” © Frost & Sullivan 2023

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Weinkauf

P: 210-844-2505

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan