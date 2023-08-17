Drift King Keiichi Tsuchiya to pilot IONIQ 5 N at World Time Attack Challenge

Drift King Keiichi Tsuchiya will pilot the high performance IONIQ 5 N at the World Time Attack Challenge (WTAC) in the model’s Australian debut

will pilot the high performance IONIQ 5 N at the World Time Attack Challenge (WTAC) in the model’s Australian debut IONIQ 5 N is the first all-electric model from the N brand and features a 478kW dual-motor AWD system and N Drift Optimiser function among an array of driving tech

Hyundai will take over Sydney Motorsport Park’s Amaroo South pit complex at WTAC, with a host of public displays and activities planned

WTAC is on September 1-2 at Sydney Motorsport Park

at Sydney Motorsport Park Image Download Link: 2023 WTAC Press Release Images

SYDNEY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai’s high performance IONIQ 5 N is set to make its debut Australian appearance at the World Time Attack Challenge (WTAC), following its recent global reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Legendary “Drift King” Keiichi Tsuchiya of Japan will pilot IONIQ 5 N – the first all-electric model from the N brand – in a series of demonstration laps throughout the two-day event.

Keiichi Tsuchiya is credited with inspiring and popularising the sport of drift globally, starting with a late-1970s video of Tsuchiya-san skilfully drifting his Toyota AE86.

Drifting to entertain the crowd on the final lap while competing in the All Japan Touring Car Championship in the 1980s cemented Tsuchiya-san’s legend status and Drift King title and he went on to found the D1 Grand Prix, the first professional drift series.

IONIQ 5 N’s N Drift Optimiser feature, which helps maintain drift angle, is designed to make every driver feel like a Drift King.

“We are excited to partner with World Time Attack Challenge, which will provide the perfect showcase for the immense performance capability of IONIQ 5 N, our first all-electric Hyundai N vehicle,” said Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer, Ted Lee.

WTAC Chief Executive Officer, Ian Baker said: “We’re thrilled Hyundai has decided to team up with World Time Attack Challenge for the Australian debut of IONIQ 5 N. With a 478kW output and the legendary Keiichi Tsuchiya at the wheel, the fans are in for a great demonstration.”

Hyundai will take over Sydney Motorsport Park’s Amaroo South pit complex at WTAC, with a host of public displays and activities planned, including:

IONIQ 5 N display

Keiichi Tsuchiya fan signing sessions

fan signing sessions N vehicle range display – including the new-look 2024 i30 Sedan N

N TCR (racecar) display

Hyundai owners’ vehicle health checks

N Cafe

IONIQ 5 N Schedule: 2023 World Time Attack Challenge Friday, 1 September 11:15 Demonstration Session – Keiichi Tsuchiya (10 mins) 16:50 Demonstration Session – Keiichi Tsuchiya (10 mins) 17:20 Flying 500 Evening Drift Demonstration Saturday, 2 September 11:15 Demonstration Session – Keiichi Tsuchiya (10 mins) 14:40 Demonstration Session – Keiichi Tsuchiya (10 mins) 17:20 Flying 500 Evening Drift Demonstration

World Time Attack Challenge (WTAC)

WTAC is the world’s largest time attack racing festival, with a history dating back to 2010. This year’s event will take place over two-days (1-2 September) at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Top Australian and international teams will battle in cars highly modified for extreme power and downforce, with the driver setting the quickest single lap crowned champion.

For further details about WTAC visit: https://worldtimeattack.com/

IONIQ 5 N

As Hyundai N’s first EV, IONIQ 5 N represents a new segment of driver-focused high performance EVs through the integration of new technologies and elevated racetrack capability.

IONIQ 5 N elevates the three pillars of N performance – ‘Corner Rascal’, ‘Racetrack Capability’ and ‘Everyday Sportscar’ – leveraging motorsport-bred technologies and years of electrified ‘Rolling Lab’ development:

Corner Rascal: Body and chassis reinforcements provide higher torsional rigidity and direct steering feel, enabling rally-inspired dual-motor AWD cornering

Body and chassis reinforcements provide higher torsional rigidity and direct steering feel, enabling rally-inspired dual-motor AWD cornering Racetrack Capability : Up to 478 kW with N Grin Boost engaged, increased endurance with industry-leading thermal management and regenerative braking

: Up to 478 kW with N Grin Boost engaged, increased endurance with industry-leading thermal management and regenerative braking Everyday Sportscar: N e-shift and N Active Sound + deliver an electrifying sports car experience with tactile feel and immersive sound

N Drift Optimiser is among an array of high-performance driving technologies integral to IONIQ 5, all designed to deliver even more fun around the racetrack.

N Pedal creates an aggressive weight transfer for sharp corner entry, while an integrated Torque Kick Drift function allows for instant drift initiation.

IONIQ 5 N is also fitted with responsive features to deliver an electrifying sports car experience. Drivers can engage with a symphony of high-performance sound from N Active Sound + immersive driving noises, while N e-shift connects you to the car like never before with tactile virtual gearshifts.

A technological tour de force developed on the E-GMP platform, IONIQ 5 N features WRC-inspired integrated drive axle all-wheel drive with dual electric motors delivering a combined 478 kW with N Grin Boost applied.

High-performance hardware includes electronically-controlled suspension, an electronic limited slip rear differential (e-LSD), and forged 21 inch aluminium wheels wrapped in bespoke 275/35R21 Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

A quick-ratio steering rack and N-tuned brakes, featuring 400mm front discs clamped by four-piston monobloc calipers, further demonstrate IONIQ 5 N’s track bred pedigree.

IONIQ 5 N’s exterior is headlined by an N Mask graphic fascia featuring air curtain and air flap apertures, a lip spoiler, and EV N-exclusive ‘Luminous Orange’ lower highlight which continues into the side skirts.

A wing-type rear spoiler, orange-accented rear diffuser and air outlet, plus an array of black trim parts complete IONIQ 5’s aggressive image.

The motorsport theme continues inside with N-branded interior elements including the newly designed N steering wheel, sports seats, scuff panels and metal pedals.

IONIQ 5 will officially go on sale in Australia later this year, with the first customer deliveries scheduled for early 2024.

Image Download Link: 2023 WTAC Press Release Images

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com

Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd (HMCA) was established on December 1st, 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. The award-winning range of Hyundai vehicles continues to set segment and industry benchmarks in value, quality and safety, including Australia’s first five-year warranty with unlimited kilometres. For more information visit: www.hyundai.com.au

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/drift-king-keiichi-tsuchiya-to-pilot-ioniq-5-n-at-world-time-attack-challenge-301903230.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company Australia