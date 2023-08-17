AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Abyss to Showcase Crimson Desert and Black Desert at Gamescom 2023

PRNewswire August 17, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global developer and publisher Pearl Abyss has announced today that it will make its presence at this year’s Gamescom, one of the most anticipated events in the gaming industry calendar. Taking place from August 23 to 27 in Cologne, Germany, Pearl Abyss will showcase its highly anticipated new title Crimson Desert and will exhibit Black Desert’s “Land of the Morning Light,” to the global gaming community. 

Crimson Desert, a new immersive open-world action-adventure game, is set to make a splash at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live (ONL) on August 22. This unveiling will feature new gameplay footage, offering attendees a brand-new look at Pearl Abyss’ highly anticipated title.

Utilizing its cutting-edge proprietary BlackSpace Engine, Pearl Abyss has harnessed the power of advanced technology to craft the next-generation gaming experience. This iconic title will introduce players to an unparalleled style of gameplay, boasting intricate graphics and exhilarating, high-octane action.  

A highlight of the event is the collaboration between Pearl Abyss and Samsung Electronics, bringing Black Desert’s acclaimed expansion, Land of the Morning Light, to Gamescom attendees. This partnership will showcase the ultimate gaming experience, enabling players to indulge in the visually stunning world of Black Desert on Samsung’s gaming monitors.  

Land of the Morning Light, hailed for its remarkable gameplay, has achieved widespread acclaim since its global release in June. Garnering an impressive Metacritic score of 81, the expansion has earned admiration from critics and gamers alike. By joining forces with Samsung Electronics, Pearl Abyss aims to deliver an unparalleled gaming encounter on the most advanced devices.  

Visit the official Crimson Desert or Black Desert websites for more information. 

About Pearl Abyss    

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry with its renowned MMORPG franchise Black Desert. Pearl Abyss services the Black Desert IP across all platforms. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s proprietary engine and are renowned for cutting-edge graphics. Pearl Abyss is currently developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 using its next-generation game engine and is poised to grow its overseas market. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pearl-abyss-to-showcase-crimson-desert-and-black-desert-at-gamescom-2023-301903254.html

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

