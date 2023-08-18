AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China-SCO International Logistics Round Table held in Lianyungang to deepen interconnectivity among SCO countries

PRNewswire August 18, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Logistics Round Table kicked off on Wednesday in Lianyungang, a port city in east China’s Jiangsu Province.

Themed on “Strengthening cooperation among SCO countries, co-building the new Eurasian land&sea transport corridor”, the three-day roundtable conference, co-hosted by Lianyungang Municipal People’s Government and the SCO Secretariat, is aimed at further deepening logistics and industrial connection and fostering new growth points of cooperation among SCO countries.

At the conference, Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the SCO, Fang Wei, vice governor of Jiangsu Province, and Ma Shiguang, Party chief of Lianyungang, delivered speeches respectively.

Officials from SCO member countries and observer countries, and representatives of relevant logistics alliances and institutions attended the event and reached consensus on cooperation in multiple fields, such as transport, logistics, foreign trade and digital economy.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. As a strong fulcrum of the Belt and Road cooperation and the important node city in the New Eurasian Land Bridge economic corridor, Lianyungang takes the role of a two-way opening window and a rail-sea transportation hub.

In recent years, Lianyungang has actively promoted the construction of benchmarking demonstration projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, such as the Lianyungang China-Kazakhstan Logistics Cooperation Base and the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park, all of which have delivered fruitful results. 

It is learned that the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park opened its first ChinaKyrgyzstanUzbekistan route in October last year, which embarked on a new journey of bridging China’s trade with other SCO members. As of July this year, a total of 1,182 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo were transported after the route of the park launched.

Lianyungang has successfully held two sessions of SCO International Round Table in 2019 and 2021, making the event an important exchange platform between Lianyungang and SCO members.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335667.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.