Hummingbird Bioscience to Present Poster on HMBD-001 Combination Strategy for Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at World Conference on Lung Cancer 2023

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hummingbird Bioscience, a data-driven precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologic medicines for hard-to-treat diseases, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (9-12 September 2023, Singapore). The poster will highlight the scientific rationale for combining anti-HER3 antibody HMBD-001 with EGFR inhibition and chemotherapy to improve treatment outcomes in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC).

“Genetic alterations due to environmental insults are frequently observed in squamous cell carcinomas. Prominently, these alterations cause aberrant HER3 and EGFR signaling, leading to proliferation and survival of these cancer cells,” said Kwek Kon Yew, BM BCh, DPhil, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Hummingbird Bioscience. “Based on our preclinical studies, we believe that a biomarker-defined patient population with sqNSCLC will benefit clinically from the blockade of these aberrant signals using HMBD-001 and cetuximab in combination with standard of care chemotherapy.”

Hummingbird Bioscience has recently initiated Phase Ib trials in Australia to evaluate the activity of HMBD-001 in patients with sqNSCLC, as well as in patients with genetic aberrations in HER3 signaling.

Poster Details

Title: Combining Anti-HER3 Antibody, HMBD-001, with EGFR Inhibition and Chemotherapy may Improve Treatment Outcomes in SqNSCLC

Session: P1.12 Tumor Biology – Translational Biology – Translational Therapeutics

Poster number: P1.12-05

Date and Time: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM UTC +8

Location: Exhibit Hall

#WCLC23

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is a data-driven precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologic medicines for hard-to-treat diseases. The Hummingbird Bioscience model combines computational and systems biology with wet lab drug discovery in a multi-disciplinary, collaborative environment spanning initial discovery through clinical development. We harness this integrated approach across target identification and patient selection, enabling our team to increase the efficiency of translating novel scientific insights while reducing the inherent risk in drug discovery and development. We are currently developing two clinical-stage assets: HMBD-001, a humanized anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody targeting a novel epitope on HER3, and HMBD-002, a humanized anti-VISTA IgG4 monoclonal antibody. Both programs are currently in Phase I studies. At Hummingbird Bioscience, our commitment to rigorous science, teamwork and intellectual integrity underpins our passion to accelerate the journey of new drugs from concept to clinic.

For more information, please visit www.hummingbirdbioscience.com, and follow Hummingbird Bioscience on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About HMBD-001

HMBD-001 is a clinical-stage IgG1 antibody designed to target HER3. Discovered using Hummingbird Bioscience’s proprietary Rational Antibody Discovery (RAD) platform, HMBD-001 is now in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. We believe HMBD-001 is the only anti-HER3 antibody in development that has the potential to fully block both ligand-dependent and -independent HER3 activation and oncogenic signaling, by targeting a key epitope located at the interface where HER3 forms heterodimers with HER2 or EGFR. In preclinical models evaluating HMBD-001, the company has observed superior affinity and more potent tumor growth inhibition compared to existing anti-HER3 antibodies. Near-term development plans for HMBD-001 focus on a few priority, high-value indications with strong scientific rationale and supporting preclinical data, which includes HER3-driven cancers.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hummingbird-bioscience-to-present-poster-on-hmbd-001-combination-strategy-for-squamous-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-at-world-conference-on-lung-cancer-2023-301905471.html

SOURCE Hummingbird Bioscience