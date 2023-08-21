AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The 24th CEPSI Will Take Place on October 20, 2023

PRNewswire August 21, 2023

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) will take place in Xiamen, a coastal city in southern China, from October 19 to 23, 2023, according to the Organizing Committee for the 2022-2023 AESIEAP Events. The 24th CEPSI is hosted by AESIEAP and China Electricity Council. After nearly 20 years since its 15th edition in Shanghai in 2004, the CEPSI is being hosted for the second time in Mainland China.

The CEPSI 2023, to be held in Xiamen, China, will have a variety of sessions and events, including technical visits, sub-forums, paper exchanges, online and offline exhibitions under the theme of “Low Carbon Energy Powering a Green Future”. Around 2,500 representatives from government agencies, AESIEAP members, international organizations, embassies and consulates, and enterprises from China and abroad will attend to explore opportunities for cooperation and sustainable development of the energy and power sectors.

About AESIEAP and its Events

As the most influential international non-governmental organization in the power industry in the East Asia and Western Pacific region, AESIEAP has 70 members from 18 countries and regions. AESIEAP’s primary goals are to strengthen communication and cooperation in the power sector in the region by holding conferences and academic seminars around the world. The AESIEAP Events mainly refer to the AESIEAP CEO Conference and the CEPSI.

In November 2021, the position of 2022-2023 AESIEAP Chairman was formally assumed by Xin Baoan, President of the China Electricity Council (CEC) and Executive Chairman of the State Grid Corporation of China. CEC took over as the host of the 2022-2023 AESIEAP Events on behalf of China’s power industry.

Agenda of The 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI 2023)

Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Centre

October 2023

Xiamen, China

Theme: Low Carbon Energy Powering a Green Future

Registration Day

9:00-18:00

Registration

18:00-20:00

Welcome Reception

Day 1  Plenary Meeting

9:15-10:00

Welcome Address

Congratulatory Address

10:00-12:00

Keynote Speech

12:00-14:00

Lunch

14:00-18:00

Keynote Speech

(AESIEAP Council Members and representative of CEPSI 2023 co-hosts)

Day 2  Plenary Meeting

9:00-12:00

Keynote Speech

(AESIEAP Council Members and representative of CEPSI 2023 co-hosts)

12:00-14:00

Lunch

14:00-18:00

AESIEAP Technical Committee Reports

Keynote Speech

16:00-17:30

AESIEAP Executive Committee and 48th Council Meeting (Invitation Only)

18:00-20:00

Cultural Night

Day 3  Parallel Sessions

09:00-18:00

Technical Sessions Side Events

18:00-20:00

Closing Ceremony & Farewell Banquet (Handover of AESIEAP Presidency)

Day4  Technical Visits

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-24th-cepsi-will-take-place-on-october-20-2023-301905501.html

SOURCE China Electricity Council

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.