The 24th CEPSI Will Take Place on October 20, 2023

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) will take place in Xiamen, a coastal city in southern China, from October 19 to 23, 2023, according to the Organizing Committee for the 2022-2023 AESIEAP Events. The 24th CEPSI is hosted by AESIEAP and China Electricity Council. After nearly 20 years since its 15th edition in Shanghai in 2004, the CEPSI is being hosted for the second time in Mainland China.

The CEPSI 2023, to be held in Xiamen, China, will have a variety of sessions and events, including technical visits, sub-forums, paper exchanges, online and offline exhibitions under the theme of “Low Carbon Energy Powering a Green Future”. Around 2,500 representatives from government agencies, AESIEAP members, international organizations, embassies and consulates, and enterprises from China and abroad will attend to explore opportunities for cooperation and sustainable development of the energy and power sectors.

About AESIEAP and its Events

As the most influential international non-governmental organization in the power industry in the East Asia and Western Pacific region, AESIEAP has 70 members from 18 countries and regions. AESIEAP’s primary goals are to strengthen communication and cooperation in the power sector in the region by holding conferences and academic seminars around the world. The AESIEAP Events mainly refer to the AESIEAP CEO Conference and the CEPSI.

In November 2021, the position of 2022-2023 AESIEAP Chairman was formally assumed by Xin Baoan, President of the China Electricity Council (CEC) and Executive Chairman of the State Grid Corporation of China. CEC took over as the host of the 2022-2023 AESIEAP Events on behalf of China’s power industry.

Agenda of The 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI 2023)

Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Centre

October 2023

Xiamen, China

Theme: Low Carbon Energy Powering a Green Future

Registration Day 9:00-18:00 Registration 18:00-20:00 Welcome Reception Day 1 Plenary Meeting 9:15-10:00 Welcome Address Congratulatory Address 10:00-12:00 Keynote Speech 12:00-14:00 Lunch 14:00-18:00 Keynote Speech (AESIEAP Council Members and representative of CEPSI 2023 co-hosts) Day 2 Plenary Meeting 9:00-12:00 Keynote Speech (AESIEAP Council Members and representative of CEPSI 2023 co-hosts) 12:00-14:00 Lunch 14:00-18:00 AESIEAP Technical Committee Reports Keynote Speech 16:00-17:30 AESIEAP Executive Committee and 48th Council Meeting (Invitation Only) 18:00-20:00 Cultural Night Day 3 Parallel Sessions 09:00-18:00 Technical Sessions Side Events 18:00-20:00 Closing Ceremony & Farewell Banquet (Handover of AESIEAP Presidency) Day4 Technical Visits

