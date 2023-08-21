AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Segway-Ninebot Exceeds 2 Million Units Shipments – Setting Industry Growth Records, Creating New Travel Trend

PRNewswire August 21, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On July 26, 2023, Segway-Ninebot announced that its cumulative shipments have exceeded 2 million units of E-moped, setting a new industry record. In just 123 days, Segway-Ninebot reached 2 million units shipped after hitting 1.5 million in March 2023. This surpasses the previous industry record set by the company.

Segway-Ninebot has seen rapid growth in recent years. In 2020, it set a sales record of over 100,000 units in its first year. In 2021, sales reached 420,000 units, nearly triple the previous year. By August 2022, cumulative sales of E-moped in China topped 1 million. In 2022, Segway-Ninebot ranked first in smart short-distance transportation sales in China. Its online 618 promotion festival sales volume across all channels exceeded 10 million USD, increasing 101% year-over-year in 2023.

Behind this growth is Segway-Ninebot’s insight into new urban travel ecosystem. In the past three years, Segway-Ninebot has launched over 7 new series with innovations like long battery life, smart driving, and gesture sensing unlock. Through breakthrough R&D, Segway-Ninebot frequently resets industry ceilings. The company has greatly expanded its product portfolio to meet diverse user needs with finer granularity.

As a brand representing youthful passion for life and riding, Segway-Ninebot has opened new possibilities for urban mobility since launching its first model. Today, Segway-Ninebot has a presence in over 100 countries and regions in the world. It has over 11.8 million riders and 12 million registered app users. By connecting with users, Segway-Ninebot has earned recognition, especially among youth.

Reaching 2 million units reflects the choices of 2 million users trusting Segway-Ninebot’s quality. Segway-Ninebot prioritizes users and technology, investing in efficient R&D and maintaining strict quality standards. It pursues innovation in core technologies, products, and industry leadership. With this milestone, Segway-Ninebot continues on its “smart, young, high-end” path, upholding quality and steady breakthroughs. It will reward users with better products and more professional services, and constantly create more surprises and joys.

Media Contact: [email protected] 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/segway-ninebot-exceeds-2-million-units-shipments—setting-industry-growth-records-creating-new-travel-trend-301905443.html

SOURCE Segway-Ninebot APAC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.