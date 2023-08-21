AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Wahed Appoints Mohsin Siddiqui as COO to Lead Regional Expansion

PRNewswire August 22, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wahed Inc. (Wahed), a global Islamic fintech company, announced today the appointment of Mohsin Siddiqui as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his appointment at Wahed, Mohsin was with the UK–based RegTech company ComplyAdvantage serving as its Chief Revenue Officer, tasked with leading its revenue growth objectives after its Series-C round of funding. Mohsin started his career at OANDA, a New York–based online trading fintech, where he served as the Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director. At OANDA, Mohsin grew OANDA’s core presence in the U.S and Canadian markets and spearheaded its expansion into several APAC markets.

Mohsin Siddiqui, Chief Operating Officer, Wahed

Mohsin has been brought onboard to lead the company’s global business operations and regional expansion. He will oversee the growth objectives of the company, facilitate the expansion of its product suite and focus on building a world-class technology platform in order to power Wahed’s mission of developing financial inclusion for members seeking Shari’ah compliant products.

The move aims to help Wahed reach a 2+ billion Muslim population worldwide. “I am delighted to welcome Mohsin to the Wahed executive team,” said Junaid Wahedna, the Founder and CEO of Wahed. “His expertise and leadership in scaling fintechs with similar growth ambitions to Wahed’s will be instrumental as we continue to advance our global growth strategy.”

In response to his appointment, Mohsin said, “I am confident in Wahed’s unique value proposition and its product offering. I look forward to introducing Wahed’s technology platform to several key markets where there is a substantial need for riba-free financial solutions for retail investors.”

About Wahed

Wahed is a global Islamic fintech company that aims to reduce financial exclusion by encouraging ethically-focused, shari’ah compliant investing.

New York-headquartered, Wahed has built an award-winning digital platform, making it easy for everyone to benefit from investing without compromising their values.

Wahed is licensed in 10 jurisdictions through its subsidiaries around the globe, with 11 offices serving over 300,000 customers.

For more information on how Wahed is trying to change the world of finance for the better, visit: https://www.wahed.com/

 

SOURCE Wahed

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.