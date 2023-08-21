AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua issues research reports in South Africa on Xi Jinping’s economic thought, CPC’s “Second Integration” theory

PRNewswire August 22, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — New China Research (NCR), the think tank of China’s Xinhua News Agency, released in Johannesburg of South Africa on Saturday the English and French versions of two research reports on Xi Jinping’s economic thought and the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) “Second Integration” theory.

The two reports, which are entitled “Toward Modernity: The Value of Xi Jinping’s Economic Thought” and “The ‘Second Integration’ that Transforms China — Theoretical Innovation and Practice in Building the Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation,” were released by the NCR at the 6th BRICS Media Forum, which began Saturday in Johannesburg.

A seminar was also held to mark the release of the two research reports.

Xi Jinping’s economic thought and Xi’s major statements on the “Second Integration” are important parts of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They encapsulate the thoughts resulting from the CPC’s tireless exploration of humanity’s socioeconomic development and modernization, and its promotion of the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and executive chairman of the BRICS Media Forum, said in his keynote speech that the two reports are Xinhua’s innovative achievements in the study of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

SOURCE Xinhua News Agency

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

