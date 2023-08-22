Transforming Industries Sustainably: Frost & Sullivan Institute Presents the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Outstanding Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute is thrilled to announce the winners of the prestigious Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for 2023. The esteemed recognition honors visionary companies that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, pioneering technologies, and transformative strategies in their respective industries to address global challenges such as climate change and decarbonization, waste generation, and consumption of non-renewable resources to drive a sustainable future.

“The Enlightened Growth Leadership award is significant in that it goes beyond CSR and ESG. It truly reflects that these companies and the leadership team are moving the company and the world in the right direction. The award recipients have displayed an unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, reimagining possibilities, and creating disruptive solutions. Congratulations to the recipients for their commitment to sustainable development and for creating opportunities that benefit all stakeholders,” said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The award selection process is a rigorous 8-step and multi-pronged process, combining in-depth analysis of the nominees’ innovations and their impact on the industry. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovating to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for their exceptional contributions to their industries and society. As a testament to their remarkable achievements, these companies will be recognized and honored at a prestigious awards banquet in Prague this November.

Recipients:

Adobe

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Airbnb, Inc.

AltaGas Ltd.

ANSYS, Inc

Antero Resources Corporation

ARC Resources Ltd.

Arista Networks, Inc.

Atkore

Autodesk, Inc.

The AZEK Company Inc.

B2Gold.

BeiGene, Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Bird Construction Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristow Group Inc.

Broadcom

Brookfield Asset Management

Builders FirstSource, Inc.

Callon Petroleum Company.

Canadian Natural.

Capital Power

Catalent, Inc

Cenovus Inc.

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

ChampionX

Charles River Laboratories

CMC MATERIALS LLC

CNX Resources Corporation

COMFORT SYSTEMS

Comstock Resources, Inc

Constellation Software Inc.

Continental Resources, Inc.

Cornerstone Building Brands

COTERRA ENERGY INC.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.frost.com

www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan