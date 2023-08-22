MOXY HOTELS DEBUTS ITS PLAYFUL SPIRIT IN AUSTRALIA WITH THE OPENING OF MOXY SYDNEY AIRPORT

The disruptive hotel channels the brand’s playful vibe and boundary-breaking experiences through its three stylish drinking and dining venues and industrial-chic design

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moxy Hotels , part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, today proudly announces the opening of Moxy Sydney Airport , marking the brand’s debut into Australia to delight the young and young-at-heart. True to the brand’s experiential voice, the hotel boldly reinvents the traditional hotel stay with vibrant guest experiences and lively, sociable service.

Located in Mascot, a convenient suburb in the Inner-South of Sydney, the new 301-bedroom hotel is 10 minutes from Sydney International Airport via Moxy’s pink airport shuttle bus, which greets guests as they arrive. The hotel is easily accessible from Sydney’s bustling CBD and iconic sites, while the local neighbourhood offers an exciting mix of great shopping and delicious dining right on the hotel’s doorstep.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our global portfolio and introduce the energetic Moxy brand to Australia with the opening of Moxy Sydney Airport,” said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of Moxy Hotels. “Sydney is a city of iconic attractions and urban excitement, making it the perfect destination for a spirited brand like Moxy. We look forward to welcoming our fun-hunters to this world-class city and experience Moxy’s young-at-heart spirit and disruptive hotel experience.”

Architecture, Design + Amenities

Inspired by Mascot’s industrial and art-deco heritage, Moxy Sydney Airport features stylish interiors that are brought to life by eminent Canadian interior designers MAED. COLLECTIVE, instilling new experiences around every corner. The hotel’s façade is distinguished by a striking public art mural created by local artist Elliott Routledge, renowned for his distinctive, abstract designs. Routledge has also created a sculpture that celebrates Moxy’s Play On spirit, rising from a podium on level four to catch the eyes of fun-hunting guests and locals.

The lobby’s exposed ceilings, wrought iron beams, and natural materials capture the open, airy feel of a converted warehouse, paying homage to Mascot’s historic factory buildings. Designed as a multi-functional work and interactive social space, the lobby is centred around the hotel bar where guests check in with a complimentary “Get Moxy” signature cocktail. Within the lobby, guests can also enjoy the hotel’s Living Room, a laid-back communal space where guests can relax surrounded by a curated collection of eclectic and nostalgic pieces, including a 1970s photobooth and reclaimed vintage lounge chairs.

The industrial-chic bedrooms combine functionality and flexibility with edgy detail. Cleverly designed to maximise space, the rooms feature modular furniture including Moxy’s signature Stellar Works foldable workspace desks and chairs, as well as smart features like peg walls to allow guests the flexibility to adapt the room to their needs. Tech-savvy touches include motion-activated LED lights, keyless entry, 55-inch flat-screen TVs, and complimentary Wi-Fi help, in addition to a retro phone where guests can listen to a themed bedtime story to doze off in style.

Bold artwork from Sydney creator, Evi O, tells tales of Mascot’s history on the bedroom walls with an abstract take on the area’s historic market gardens and renowned local Australian fauna. Options range from stylish king and queen sleepers, to twins and quad bunks perfect for families and groups. Guests ready to break a sweat can visit the 24/7 gym, equipped with an iconic Moxy pink boxing bag, or rent a Moxy bike and explore the local area.

Eat, Drink + Play

Staking a place in Sydney’s iconic food and beverage community, Moxy Sydney Airport’s new drinking and dining concepts are unpretentious and laid-back yet still modern and stylish – creating a new centre for Mascot’s vibrant social scene.

Bar Moxy is a haven for working and connecting during the day and transforms into a social hub at night, drawing Sydney’s top DJ talent. Partnering with local brands including Archie Rose and Young Henry, guests can choose from an extensive list of cocktails, wines, and local brews. In the evenings, guests can indulge in a playful meal from the Pimp My Pita menu – a fresh and flavoursome Australian street food-inspired concept.

In homage to the iconic Australian Milk Bar, the hotel’s streetside cafe, Little Baxter, offers grab-n’-go-bites or a warm and welcoming space for those looking to linger a little longer. Taking pride in the grind, Little Baxter features signature blends and single origins from Marrickville’s Double Roasters, perfectly paired with daily baked pastries from local artisan baker, Sonoma. For guests looking for a convenient option without sacrificing flavour, Moxy Pick-Ups offers 24/7 grab-and-go snacks and drinks.

Meetings + Events

The hotel features five meeting studios for private events from the ArtHouse, a not-so-typical boardroom with an enviable collection of contemporary Australian artwork curated by local art gallery, to Saint Cloche and The Record Room, inspired by Australia’s rock n roll era, with an alfresco option on Moxy Terrace.

“Mascot, with its rich transit and industrial history, has been the birthplace of various transformative moments in Sydney’s history, so it’s the perfect location to launch Moxy’s first hotel in Australia,” comments Michelle Scott, General Manager at Moxy Sydney Airport. “We are raising the bar in the airport hotel scene, with an urban hotel in an airport precinct where guests will have everything they want and nothing they don’t. Connecting with travellers through our spirited service, the Moxy Crew bring to life Moxy Sydney Airport as Sydney’s gateway to play.”

