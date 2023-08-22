AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Labuan IBFC Inc. and LIIA to co-organise the Asian Captive Conference 2023

PRNewswire August 22, 2023

The sixth iteration of this conference will feature a diverse mix of professionals from the global captive industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc.) will co-host the ASIAN CAPTIVE CONFERENCE (ACC) 2023 with Labuan International Insurance Association (LIIA) on 7 September 2023 at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Themed The Connected Risk Journey in Self-Insurance, this in-person conference aims to help professionals navigate their risk journey at critical touchpoints in the ever-shifting risk landscape.

This conference will provide a platform for stakeholders across all segments in the global captive market. Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli, Executive Chairman cum CEO of Labuan IBFC Inc. will deliver the welcome address while En. Nik Mohamed Din Nik Musa, Director General of Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) will officiate the ceremony.

As at December 2022, the Labuan captive industry recorded total gross premiums of USD570.9 million, with the market expanding at an average rate of 10.7% per annum. More than 62% of the premiums were generated from the international insurance business. The industry also registered 67 captives as at end-2022, which include the subsidiaries of established global companies.

These achievements highlight Labuan IBFC’s prominence as a leading captive hub. As such, Labuan IBFC and LIIA felt it was of utmost importance to host the ACC 2023 to mark the accomplishments and to further advance captive space through the robust exchange of ideas and opinions, as well as the sharing of challenges, rewards and trends between segments and individuals operating in this space.

ACC 2023 will kick off with a presentation on the business and strategic risks present in self-insurance, and the mitigating measures. The second item on the agenda will be a panel discussion on the impact of IFRS 17 on the captive industry, in terms of scope and applicability, measurement and recognition, financial statements presentation, transition and finally implementation.

This will be followed by a dialogue outlining how the risks in self-insurance are interlinked, and on the usage of captives to manage digital risks as well as emerging risks in cyber and employee benefits.

ACC 2023 will then continue post lunch with a briefing on the newly revised Labuan IBFC captive guidelines by Labuan Financial Services Authority. Subsequently, the programme will move to two break-out sessions in the afternoon, Captive 101 and Advanced Captive which will be conducted simultaneously to cater separately to both new and experienced captive practitioners.

The conference will close with a panel that will examine captives’ ability to reduce risks under the ESG umbrella, and the role of parametric insurance in facilitating this process.

Principal RE Limited and Sterling Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd are the joint platinum sponsors for the ACC 2023, while AXA XL is the gold sponsor. The list of sponsors, supporting and media partners as well as other information can be accessed here.

Contact the event committee at +603 2773 8977 or email [email protected] to register.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/labuan-ibfc-inc-and-liia-to-co-organise-the-asian-captive-conference-2023-301906385.html

SOURCE Labuan IBFC Inc. Sdn Bhd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.