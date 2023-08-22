AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GCLSI and SAEL Forge New Path in Indian Market with 1.1 GW N-type High-efficiency Module Framework Agreement

PRNewswire August 22, 2023

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“GCLSI”) has signed a framework agreement for supply of 1.1 GW N-type high-efficiency modules with SAEL Industries Limited (“SAEL”), marking a new milestone for GCLSI in further expanding its global business operations. This project represents one of the biggest photovoltaic (PV) module procurements in the Indian market in recent years. The signing ceremony was held at GCL Energy Center, Suzhou, China on August 22. Mr. Zhu Yufeng, Vice Chairman and President of GCL Group, Chairman of GCLSI, Mr. Zhang Kun, Executive President of GCLSI, Mr. Krishan Mehta, Vice President of GCLSI Global Marketing Center, and Mr. Jasbir Singh Awla, Managing Director of SAEL were present at the ceremony.

Mr. Jasbir Singh Awla (left) and Mr. Zhang Kun (right)

GCLSI is a leading one-stop renewable energy service provider with multiple manufacturing facilities in China. SAEL is one of the leading PV project developers in India, engaged in setting up multiple utility-scale projects throughout the country. The partnership between the two companies has brought a breath of fresh air to the Indian solar PV industry and solidified GCLSI’s position as a market leader.

“We see GCLSI as a strategic partner for our ambitious plans of installing more than 2 GW of ground mounted PV projects in India each year”, said Jasbir Singh Awla, Managing Director of SAEL.

“This is the beginning of a long term relationship between GCLSI and SAEL. I feel that with the signing of this agreement, GCLSI has taken a step further towards becoming the market leader in the PV module industry”, said Zhang Kun, Executive President of GCLSI.

GCLSI had recently launched their 20 GW N-type high-efficiency cell manufacturing project based in Wuhu, China. The ambitious project reflects GCLSI’s commitment towards further strengthening its existing fully integrated PV industrial chain.

According to The World Economic Forum (WEF), India is projected to lead the world in solar-based growth due to its rapidly growing demand for energy and abundant sunshine throughout the year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal to generate 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, which is five times the current capacity. If achieved, this would mean that India will generate 60% of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, surpassing the 40% target set in its Paris pledge.

With India’s ambitious renewable energy targets, supportive government policies, and increasing demand for sustainable solutions, GCLSI aims to become a trusted partner in India’s journey toward a greener future by leveraging its cutting-edge technologies, extensive industry experience, and commitment to innovation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gclsi-and-sael-forge-new-path-in-indian-market-with-1-1-gw-n-type-high-efficiency-module-framework-agreement-301906526.html

SOURCE GCLSI

