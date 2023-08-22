AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fresha accelerates global growth and expands into new markets with launch of platform in nine languages

PRNewswire August 22, 2023

Fresha unlocks its market-leading platform for over a million businesses in their native languages.

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fresha, the world’s #1 booking platform, marketplace and payments system for beauty and wellness, today announced further acceleration of its growth in global marketplaces. Fresha is now available in nine languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch and Nordic languages.

There are currently 100,000 partner venues using Fresha  in more than 120 countries. With over one billion appointments processed to date, collectively valued at $12 billion, Fresha recorded a staggering 194% growth in online bookings between January 2021 and January 2023 — a testament to its widespread adoption.

This latest move unlocks markets in Europe, the Americas and Africa, and allows partners and customers to navigate the platform end-to-end in their own language, across the entire Fresha ecosystem of features and services. This milestone reinforces Fresha’s position as a global leader, and its ability to drive the beauty and wellness industry forward.

As part of its growth strategy in global markets, Fresha is investing in accessibility for more users worldwide. As many customers as possible will have a local language experience that enables them to get the most from the platform.

Fresha’s users can now set any of these nine languages as the default for their business account, client notifications, and marketing communications. Team members can choose their preferred language in their personal user settings, enabling better collaboration through a familiar, intuitive and accessible user experience. Plus, clients looking for local beauty and wellness services on Fresha’s marketplace will benefit from a fully localised experience.

“We’re passionate about empowering local businesses to thrive, which is why we’re delighted to bring Fresha to users around the world in their language,” commented William Zeqiri, Fresha’s founder and CEO. “This new capability not only simplifies day-to-day operations for businesses, but also enhances their ability to connect with customers and strengthen relationships.”

“This reflects Fresha’s commitment to the industry offering best-in-class subscription-free software to a growing number of beauty and wellness businesses across the globe,” stated Lorena Martinez, Localisation Manager at Fresha. “We are thrilled to continue expanding the platform’s capabilities to include support for additional languages this year.”

This milestone builds on the $152M Series C round investment raised in 2021 by New York-based General Atlantic, a major investor in some of the world’s leading tech platforms. Launched in 2015 by founders William Zeqiri and Nick Miller and originally named ‘Shedul’, Fresha is now available in over 120 countries, with 100,000 salons, spas and barbershops as active merchants and 16M+ monthly appointments.

Visit Fresha to learn more.

About Fresha
Fresha is the world’s #1 beauty and wellness marketplace powered by all-in-one free business software with integrated payments. With over 100,000 partner venues in more than 120 countries, Fresha simplifies business operations and enhances customer experiences. To learn more, visit fresha.com, download Fresha on the App Store and Google Play, or follow Fresha on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fresha-accelerates-global-growth-and-expands-into-new-markets-with-launch-of-platform-in-nine-languages-301906816.html

SOURCE Fresha

