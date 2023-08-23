AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pearl Abyss Showcases Crimson Desert at Gamescom Opening Night Live

PRNewswire August 23, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global developer and publisher Pearl Abyss unveiled new Crimson Desert gameplay at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show that was held in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday, August 22. The show was live broadcasted to an audience of millions worldwide. 

The new Crimson Desert gameplay trailer showed significant development progress from its 2020 debut, in 4K high-quality gameplay footage. The video portrays the story of the main protagonist, Kliff, who is investigating events that transpire in the region of “Hernand” and embarking on a journey of exploration through a vast open world. 

Watch the trailer on YouTube here.

The video showcases realistic and exceptional graphical quality, highlighting immersive gameplay set in a sprawling open world, consisting of vast regions and cities. Other highlights include environment and NPC interactions, motion captured combat and action sequences which offer a sense of realism and enhanced gameplay.

The trailer showed off diverse combat, from hand-to-hand and wrestling moves to showcasing how players can use various objects (and their surroundings) against foes set in Crimson Desert‘s rich open world. From boss fights to duels and battles against large groups of enemies, the footage highlighted the exhilarating combat that challenges players to take out foes with diverse mechanics. The trailer also showed spectacular skydiving, characters climbing buildings and trees, jumping over high barriers, and various mini games such as fishing, arm-wrestling, and taming wild horses.

Developed on Pearl Abyss’ proprietary next-generation “BlackSpace Engine,” Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure game. With an engaging setting and realistic characters, Crimson Desert depicts the story of mercenaries fighting for survival on the expansive continent of Pywel. Pearl Abyss is set to deliver a unique gameplay experience with Crimson Desert and aims for a simultaneous global release on console and PC platforms.

Crimson Desert‘s new gameplay video and detailed game information can be found on the official website.

About Pearl Abyss 

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry with its renowned MMORPG franchise Black Desert. Pearl Abyss services the Black Desert IP across all platforms. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s proprietary engine and are renowned for cutting-edge graphics. Pearl Abyss is currently developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 using its next-generation game engine and is poised to grow its overseas market. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pearl-abyss-showcases-crimson-desert-at-gamescom-opening-night-live-301907480.html

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

