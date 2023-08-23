Leading by Inspiration: KPJ Tawakkal KL Specialist Hospital Triumphs with Asia Pacific Enterprise Award for its Exceptional Brand

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KPJ Tawakkal KL Specialist Hospital (KPJ TWKL), a renowned name in the healthcare industry, has achieved yet another milestone by being honored with the prestigious Inspirational Brand Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Malaysia. This recognition highlights the hospital’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative healthcare practices, and profound impact on its community. The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards celebrates organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance and transformative leadership across various sectors, and KPJ Tawakkal KL Specialist Hospital’s triumph underscores its dedication to delivering top-notch medical care while inspiring others in the industry.

Founded in 1984, KPJ TWKL is a 200-bed multidisciplinary tertiary private specialist hospital located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has been accredited by the Malaysia Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the TUV Rheinland (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Integrated Management System consisted of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018). The hospital, with 80 Specialist Consultants, is dedicated to providing exceptional health treatment, care, and diagnosis to every local and international patient. The hospital also has an award-winning international center of excellence in Orthopaedic Services, with thirteen highly skilled and experienced surgeons who provide comprehensive general and sub-specialized orthopaedic treatments.

This refreshed brand image is standardized across all day-to-day operations, affecting the look and feel of the material, such as marketing promotions, online material, and online pages, such as website and social media, stationeries, etc.

KPJ TWKL has always been known as a leader in the healthcare industry with its Specialist Consultants who are well-renowned in their field. KPJ TWKL is a household name with people of different generations from one family coming to seek treatment at KPJ TWKL. The hospital’s patients also vary geographically, from just across the road to even the African continent.

Realising the impact of KPJ TWKL on the existing market, the hospital is continuously working to improve itself and many of its initiatives have been emulated by competitor hospitals. For example, its Prihatin initiative has been well applauded by its customers and emulated by other KPJ hospitals. Its rank-and-file members have also been promoted to be leaders at other KPJ Hospitals and its headquarters. This shows that KPJ TWKL is an effective company well respected by others.

Additionally, the short video titled “KPJTawakkalKLKanAda” has brought the KPJ TWKL brand to another height of confidence from local and international patients, doubling its load of customers and attractions. Another hallmark of the KPJ TWKL brand is its Orthopaedic Services, which have been recognised and rewarded internationally for the past 6 years. All these have only been made possible with the commitment and support of its 700 trained and skilled employees.

Business growth is vital for KPJ TWKL to ensure sustainability in the industry. For the past 6 years, KPJ TWKL has been enjoying a minimum of 4% business growth in revenue, resulting in improvements in business activities and new services. The hospital plans to target its next expansion stage for a new tower in 2026.

KPJ TWKL will also continue its diligent work in posting updates on packages, activities, and events through various channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, email, the hospital website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok to ensure the consistency of the brand.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia, and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

