AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

The EU Will Import Over 1 Million EVs From China in 2030, Creating both Threat and Opportunity for European OEMs

PRNewswire August 23, 2023

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China’s world-leading Electric Vehicle (EV) industry is pushing into Europe. According to a new report from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, in 2030, 1.2 million Chinese-made Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) will be imported by the European Union (EU), making up 12% of the bloc’s BEV sales.

ABI 2021 Logo

Chinese brands like BYD, XPENG, and NIO are launching models across Europe in 2023, giving Western automakers plenty to be concerned about. Dylan Khoo, Industry Analyst at ABI Research, says, “Local OEMs are still finding their feet with electrification, these Chinese disruptors are more experienced and entirely focused on EVs. They offer European customers BEVs that are competitive in price and quality across various segments. Chinese-owned brands such as MG and Polestar have already been in the market for a while, and their models imported from China are selling well.”

In the last five years, exports of cars from the EU to China have fallen slightly, but EU imports of Chinese cars have quadrupled, reversing the trade flow. In 2022, China became the biggest source of imported cars for the EU, but this still only accounted for under 6% of all vehicles registered that year. However, 28% of the EU’s BEVs were imported from China.

Chinese brands did not make the majority of these imported EVs. Western automakers are increasingly using China as an export base, taking advantage of the local supply chain and the benefits of locating their capacity with the largest source of demand. Tesla has employed this strategy effectively: 40% of the cars made at its Giga Shanghai factory are exported, supplying 80% of Europe’s Teslas. BMW exclusively produces the iX3 in China for sale locally and worldwide export. The Dacia Spring, made in China by Renault and Dongfeng, is one of the best-selling cars in Europe.

“Overcapacity, economic slowdown, and the highly competitive automotive market at home are making Chinese OEMs look overseas for sales. In Europe, they see a lucrative market with a great demand for EVs and few protectionist measures. The European automotive supply chain will be disrupted from two directions: these Chinese brands pushing into Europe, and Western OEMs building production capacity in China for export to Europe,” Khoo concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Chinese Electric Vehicle OEMs application analysis report. This report is part of the company’s Electric Vehicles research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present an in-depth analysis of key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info

Global    
Deborah Petrara 
Tel: +1.516.624.2558   
[email protected]   

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-eu-will-import-over-1-million-evs-from-china-in-2030-creating-both-threat-and-opportunity-for-european-oems-301907672.html

SOURCE ABI Research

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.